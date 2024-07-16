Why Is Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) Stock Up 73% Today?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) stock is taking off on Tuesday alongside a new patent for the clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals notes that it now has an Australian patent covering its HK-4 Glucokinase Activator, which targets autoimmune diseases. That’s a major highlight for CDT stock, as this is the company’s lead asset.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals also notes that this approval leads it to believe that it could get similar patents in other regions. The company plans to use the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPHH) to seek approval in the U.S., Europe and Japan.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr. David Tapolczay said the following about the news:
“The approval of the composition of matter patent in Australia for our lead asset augments our commitment to optimizing the value of our intellectual property portfolio. With up to 20 years of patent protection and drug substance classification secured, this patent not only validates the robustness of our internal R&D capabilities but also significantly strengthen our position for future out-licensing opportunities.”
How This Affects CDT Stock Today
With this news comes heavy trading of CDT shares on Tuesday. That has more than 41.7 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 317,000 units.
CDT stock is up 73% as of Tuesday morning. However, shares were down 94.9% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
There are plenty of other stock market stories traders will want to read about on Tuesday!
Fortunately, we have all of that ready to go with our market coverage today! Among that is what has shares of Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of this info is ready at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Silo Pharma (SILO) Stock Up 123% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- Trade of the Day: Buy Rumble (RUM) Stock Call Options as Trump Trades Gain
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.