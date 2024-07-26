Why Is Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Stock Up 116% Today?

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the biotechnology company provided an update on its clinical trial of istaroxime.
Windtree Therapeutics notes that it is expecting its Phase 2 Phase 2 SEISMiC Extension Study to complete enrollment within the company weeks. This is testing the use of istaroxime on SCAI Stage B early cardiogenic shock patients.
Windtree Therapeutics also notes that it will have topline data from this study ready be the end of the quarter. This builds on prior successful Phase 2 studies of istaroxime as the company plans for a Phase 3 clinical trial.
Additionally, Windtree Therapeutics is gearing up for a study of istaroxime to treat SCAI Stage C cardiogenic shock patients. These are more ill than those with SCAI Stage B early cardiogenic shock.
Windtree Therapeutics chairman and CEO Craig Fraser said the following.
“We are pleased with our progress in clinical development because of the importance of the high unmet needs in the patient populations we are studying.”
WINT Stock Movement on Friday
With all of this news comes heavy trading of WINT stock. That has more than 5 million of the company’s shares changing hands. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 50,000 shares.
WINT stock is up 116% as of Friday morning.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market news today!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Friday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and other recent happenings. You can catch up on all of this below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- Ticker Mix-Up? The Container Store (TCS) Stock Soars Despite No Clear News.
- TSLA Stock: Elon Musk Says Tesla Board Will Review xAI Investment Proposal
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.