Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into this morning as we check out all of the hottest news investors need to know about on Friday!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a clinical trial update, acquisition news and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is rocketing close to 121% on a clinical trial update.
- BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) shares are soaring more than 93% on a settlement agreement.
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock is surging over 65% on a supply deal with Chevrolet.
- Everi (NYSE:EVRI) shares are gaining more than 35% on an acquisition deal.
- Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock is increasing over 26% with its latest earnings report.
- Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA) shares are rising more than 24% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) stock is heading over 21% higher with strong early morning trading.
- Nova Minerals (NASDAQ:NVA) shares are climbing more than 20% after issuing new warrants.
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) stock is jumping over 20% alongside the Everi acquisition news.
- Pineapple Financial (NYSEMKT:PAPL) shares are up more than 17% on Friday morning.
10 Top Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NBY) stock is crashing more than 40% without any clear news this morning.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares are plummeting over 34% on poor Q2 results and a cut outlook.
- Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) stock is diving more than 33% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) shares are tumbling over 30% after rallying earlier this week.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock is taking a nearly 23% beating with its Q2 earnings report.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NYSEMKT:OPTT) shares are sliding more than 22% alongside its latest earnings report.
- Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) stock is dropping over 18% without any obvious news to report.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares are falling almost 15% this morning.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is decreasing 14% after rallying yesterday.
- BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13.5% after jumping yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.