Why Is Nature’s Miracle (NMHI) Stock Up 94% Today?

Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) stock is on the rise Tuesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the agriculture technology company’s shares.
This has more than 11 million shares of NMHI stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 82,000 shares. Its float is also only 8.07 million units.
There is no news from Nature’s Miracle that explains why the stock is up today. However, it could be due to its connection to the cannabis market. It sells lighting and fixtures used by cannabis growers. That sector has been of interest lately with some seeing newly-announced presidential candidate Kamala Harris as positive on marijuana legalization.
It’s also worth mentioning that NMHI is a penny stock. That comes from its low daily average trading volume, a prior closing price of just 35 cents and its market capitalization of only $9.26 million.
What That Means for NMHI Stock
All of this shows that Nature’s Miracle’s shares are subject to volatility. This can happen as speculative traders pile into a company’s stock. That might be happening this morning alongside the current Vice President securing the Democratic presidential candidate position.
NMHI stock is up 94.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
