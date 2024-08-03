3 Augmented Reality Stocks to Sell in August Before They Crash & Burn

As the augmented reality (AR) market continues to evolve, excitement around its potential has led to inflated valuations for several stocks within the sector. However, the reality of technological integration and consumer adoption has not kept pace with investor expectations. This mismatch is particularly problematic as AR firms struggle with the complexities of refining AR technologies and securing sustainable revenue streams.
The augmented reality market could grow to $432 billion by 2031, a CAGR of 33.5%. Although the industry is ready for robust growth, it is still in its nascent stages, and the road to profitability is fraught with challenges. These challenges include high development costs and a competitive landscape that is becoming increasingly crowded.
Investors who moved early into AR stocks are now facing the tough decision of whether to hold on in hopes of long-term gains or to cut losses before potential declines. Here are three augmented reality stocks to sell that might be heading for a downturn. Consider dumping them before potential declines further impact their market value.
GoPro (GPRO)
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is facing a gloomy outlook, with its core products facing significant headwinds.
The company’s market share has been consistently eroding. It held an 89% market share in 2021 but has continued to lose dominance since then. This decline mirrors the company’s sales figures. GoPro witnessed a revenue drop from $1.09 billion in 2022 to $1 billion in 2023. The stagnant growth is indicative of a company struggling to find its footing in a highly competitive market.
GoPro’s recent strategic pivots, notably its shift from bundling cameras with subscription services, have not produced the desired effects. This change was marked by a significant slowing in subscriber growth, which is particularly concerning given that subscriptions had been a rare bright spot in GoPro’s financial landscape.
Financially, GoPro is on shaky ground. The company’s earnings reports indicate continuing losses, with a notable adjusted EBITDA loss of $29 million. This financial instability is exacerbated by GoPro’s dwindling cash reserves, which have fallen sharply, placing the company in a precarious position regarding future investments and operational stability.
Snap (SNAP)
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is at a critical juncture as it grapples with multiple challenges that are increasingly difficult to ignore. Despite its popularity among younger demographics, Snap’s financial and operational health raises significant concerns.
Snap’s daily active users (DAU), a crucial metric for social media platforms, have shown signs of plateauing. The company reported 432 million DAUs at the end of the second quarter, only slightly up from a year earlier. This sluggish growth rate is concerning, particularly in the highly competitive social media space where newer platforms like TikTok continue to gain market share rapidly.
Snap’s growth in user base is crucial for its revenue, which primarily comes from advertising. Stagnation in user growth directly impacts ad revenue potential, casting doubts on long-term sustainability.
While Snap has attempted to innovate with augmented reality ads and other interactive formats, its overall monetization strategies lag behind those of its competitors. The average revenue per user has been inconsistent, with Snap struggling to significantly boost this metric in key markets. Furthermore, the global advertising industry faces headwinds from economic uncertainties, which could lead to reduced ad spending, affecting platforms like Snapchat, which rely heavily on brand advertising.
Autodesk (ADSK)
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been integrating augmented reality into its suite of tools to enhance visualization and interaction with complex designs and models. The company is navigating through turbulent market conditions amidst an ambitious transformation of its business model.
Autodesk’s transition to a subscription-based model poses short-term challenges. The shift has introduced volatility in cash flows and raised concerns about the impact on long-term customer loyalty and pricing power.
The company faces stiff competition from both established players and emerging challengers in the CAD and cloud-based design market. Companies like Dassault Systèmes and newer entrants are aggressively innovating and potentially undercutting Autodesk’s pricing model. The competitive landscape is likely to exert further pressure on Autodesk’s ability to expand its market share, which could impact its profitability.
Moreover, Autodesk’s valuation has come under scrutiny of late. Autodesk trades at a forward P/E ratio significantly higher than its industry peers, which creates more risks for new investors.
On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.