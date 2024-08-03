3 Cloud Computing Stocks to Sell in August Before They Crash & Burn

The surge in cloud computing stocks has been one of the defining trends of the tech sector in recent years, fueled by the accelerated shift toward digital transformation and remote work solutions. However, not all clouds have a silver lining. As the market matures and growth rates begin to normalize, certain players in the cloud space may not sustain their previously meteoric rises.
The cloud computing market is expected to rise from $626 billion in 2022 to $2,220 billion by 2031. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions across various business sizes and sectors fueled by digital transformation is driving growth.
Although the market is on a path of continued growth, prudent investors know that not all cloud stocks are created equal. Investors need to face the crucial task of discerning which stocks may be heading for a downturn. This is particularly pressing as the competition in the market gets more intense and growth continues to slow. In this context, here are three such stocks that investors might consider selling in August to avoid potential losses.
Snowflake (SNOW)
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) has been a standout in the cloud-based data warehousing space. However, the company has been experiencing turbulent times, which has led to a decline in its stock price.
The company’s declining stock price downturn is partly attributed to its decelerating revenue growth and the overarching high expectations embedded within its valuation. Snowflake’s forward EV/Sales valuation is 10.3x, significantly higher than the industry average.
Snowflake has recently initiated strategic shifts towards incorporating advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. While this pivot aligns with industry trends, it introduces operational complexities and increased costs, particularly in GPU investments for AI processes, which could squeeze profit margins further. Moreover, these strategic investments have not yet demonstrated a direct benefit to revenue growth, leading to investor skepticism about their near-term value.
Recent security concerns compound the financial and strategic challenges. Snowflake’s association, albeit indirect, with several high-profile data breaches has tarnished its reputation. Despite assurances of robust security protocols, the perception of risk persists, potentially hindering new customer acquisitions and eroding trust among existing clients.
Palo Alto (PANW)
Palo Alto’s (NASDAQ:PANW) comprehensive suite of security solutions is well known. However, recent developments and market dynamics suggest that the once-bright outlook for Palo Alto might be dimming, prompting investors to reconsider their positions.
Palo Alto faces stiff competition from companies like Zscaler, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet, each of which has carved out significant niches within the cybersecurity space. These competitors match and, in some cases, exceed Palo Alto regarding innovation and market penetration.
Despite a notable sell-off, Palo Alto’s valuation remains a point of contention. The company’s stock is trading at a premium, with a forward P/E of 43.6x, significantly higher than the sector median. This premium is hard to justify, given the expected slowdown in profit growth and the ongoing investments into strategic shifts that might not yield immediate returns.
Palo Alto’s recent financial performance has shown signs of strain. The company’s decision to prioritize strategic overhauls has led to a deceleration in revenue growth and has impacted profitability. This financial trajectory has not sat well with investors, leading to volatility in the stock price.
Atlassian (TEAM)
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has long been celebrated for its robust productivity and collaboration tools suite. However, recent shifts in market dynamics and internal challenges paint a less rosy picture of the company’s immediate future, making a strong case for investors to consider selling the stock.
One of Atlassian’s critical concerns is its rising operational costs, particularly in research and development. These costs are climbing higher than revenue growth, which could squeeze margins further. In its Q4 2024 earnings call, Atlassian reported a 36% increase in R&D expenses, driven by ongoing investments in artificial intelligence and other growth initiatives. While investment in innovation is not inherently negative, the disproportionate rise in expenses compared to revenue could strain financials if growth continues to moderate.
The market reaction to Atlassian’s recent earnings and projections has been severe. The stock declined by 17% after the earnings announcement, reflecting growing investor skepticism about the company’s ability to maintain its high growth trajectory.
On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.