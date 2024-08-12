KEY Stock Surge Alert: What’s Going On With KeyCorp Shares Today?

KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is among today’s biggest movers, with KEY stock surging by as much as 14% this morning. This is in response to news that Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, has acquired 14.9% of the regional U.S. lender for $2.8 billion.
At this valuation, Scotiabank has paid a premium for KEY stock, pricing the company at a valuation of around $18.8 billion. Accordingly, the market has been quick to reprice shares of KEY stock, with the stock still reflecting a discount to this level, despite this morning’s move.
There appears to be a number of intriguing reasons as to why Scotiabank is making this move right now. Let’s dive into what those reasons may be, and why KEY stock could still be a compelling option for investors at current levels.
KEY Stock Surges on Big Investment From Canadian Bank
The saturated Canadian market, dominated by five large mega-banks, has provided little in the way of growth in recent quarters. Indeed, rising interest rates in the Canadian market have meant that lending growth has slowed, with many top Canada-based banks looking outside their home market for growth.
In the regional U.S. banking space, there are some companies trading at much more attractive valuations today. Previous blowups of smaller lenders tied to concerns around commercial real estate and the negative carry many banks had with a negative differential between their borrowing costs (deposit rates) and lending profiles (locked-in longer-term debt) have hampered valuations in this space.
This investment in KeyBank in particular sends a positive signal to investors that others in the industry see the bank as a much more stable option than its peers. That’s great for existing shareholders, reaffirming the core thesis many have held.
But it’s also true that this major investment of nearly 15% in the bank could signal a takeout offer could be forthcoming from Scotiabank, as the Canadian lender looks to grow its footprint in the U.S. In any case, the fact that shares are trading below the multiple paid in this deal does appear to be a positive for investors looking for a relatively high risk-reward play in this current market.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.