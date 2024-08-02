MKDW Stock Pops 53% as MKDWELL Starts Trading After Merger

MKDWELL (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock is on the rise Friday after the technology company’s shares started trading today following a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
This saw MKDWELL combine with SPAC Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. at the end of July 2024. Following that, shares of MKDW stock started trading yesterday on a post-merger basis.
Ming-Chia Huang is leading MKDWELL following the merger. This has him acting as the founder, chairman and CEO of the company. Min-jie Cui is acting as the Chief Financial Officer of the company. Ming-Chao Huang is serving as the executive chairman of the board of directors.
MKDWELL is a technology company focused on operations in mainland China and Taiwan. The company seeks to develop state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities in these areas.
MKDW Stock Movement
Shares of MKDX stock are rising higher on Friday with a 53% gain as of this morning. That’s quite the jump considering the shares only started trading publicly yesterday. It also comes with 14.6 million shares traded as of this writing.
One thing investors will want to be careful about is taking a stake in MKDW stock right now. SPAC merger stocks can sometimes undergo extreme rallies in the days after going public. This could mean it loses its value in the days to come.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.