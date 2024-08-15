Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Thursday morning as we dive into all of the hottest news today!
Moving stocks this morning are a merger update, earnings reports, a fraud investigation and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) stock is rocketing more than 113% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) shares are soaring over 89% on a merger update.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is surging more than 43% with strong early morning trading.
- Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) shares are gaining over 26% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) stock is increasing more than 23% with its fiscal Q4 earnings.
- Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) shares are rising over 16% after beating fiscal Q4 estimates.
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) stock is climbing more than 14% without any clear news this morning.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares are heading over 14% higher as Warren Buffettt buys the stock.
- Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) stock is jumping more than 13% alongside preliminary earnings.
- Origin Mat (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares are up over 11% with its latest earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock is plummeting more than 38% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shares are diving over 27% with its preliminary earnings report.
- Jianzhi Education Tech (NASDAQ:JZ) stock is tumbling more than 22% on Thursday morning.
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) shares are taking an over 21% beating on a fraud investigation.
- Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock is sliding 20% after delaying its earnings report.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) shares are dropping more than 18% after applying for a cease trade order.
- Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is decreasing over 17% on reverse split plans.
- Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares are falling more than 16% on lackluster Q2 results.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) stock is slipping over 14% after rallying yesterday on investment news.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:ALBT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% following a rally yesterday.
