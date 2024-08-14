Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday and we have all of the biggest stories traders need to know about this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a stock offering, a reverse stock split and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is rocketing more than 107% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares are soaring over 53% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) stock is surging more than 42% on an investment update.
- Nuburu (NYSEMKT:BURU) shares are rising over 26% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Jianzhi Education Technology (NASDAQ:JZ) stock is gaining close to 19% even with a recent delisting notice.
- Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) shares are increasing more than 18% on strong Q2 earnings.
- Ucloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) stock is heading over 16% higher with its most recent earnings report.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares are jumping 16% with strong early morning trading.
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock is climbing more than 15% with its Q2 earnings report.
- Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) shares are up over 15% after posting positive Q2 earnings results.
10 Top Losers
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is crashing more than 42% after pricing a registered direct offering.
- Surgepays (NASDAQ:SURG) shares are plummeting over 26% after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) stock is diving more than 16% after missing Q2 EPS estimates.
- Ouster (NYSE:OUST) shares are taking an over 16% beating on mixed Q2 earnings.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) stock is tumbling more than 16% with its latest earnings release.
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares are sliding over 16% after posting an earnings miss.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock is falling more than 15% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares are decreasing over 14% with its Q2 earnings report.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock is dropping more than 14% without any clear news this morning.
- WISeKey (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down nearly 14% on a new investment and partnership.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.