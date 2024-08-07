Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Wednesday and we have all of the latest news traders need to know about them this morning!
Earnings reports, an acquisition deal and more are behind today’s biggest stock market movements.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock is rocketing 78% higher alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares are soaring more than 65% on an acquisition deal.
- Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) stock is surging over 48% with strong early morning trading.
- AlphaVest Acquisition Corp – Right (NASDAQ:ATMVR) shares are gaining more than 46% this morning.
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock is increasing over 31% with its Q2 earnings report.
- Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are rising more than 25% after reporting a Q2 revenue beat.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) stock is heading over 24% higher with its latest earnings.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares are climbing close to 22% after announcing its Q2 results.
- Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) are jumping more than 19% this morning.
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock is up 18% on solid Q2 earnings results.
10 Top Losers
- Scorpius (NYSEMKT:SCPX) shares are crashing over 79% on a proposed public offering.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) stock is plummeting more than 47% on restructuring updates.
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares are diving over 45% as it prepares for a delisting notice.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock is tumbling 38% on Q2 misses.
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shares are taking a more than 37% beating after cutting its revenue outlook.
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) stock is sliding over 35% alongside its Q2 results.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares are dropping more than 34% after a rally yesterday.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock is decreasing over 28% with a public offering.
- Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) shares are falling more than 22% on a profit warning.
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 20% after missing Q2 estimates.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.