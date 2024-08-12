Why Is Meta Materials (MMAT) Stock Down 14% Today?

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the functional materials and nanocomposites company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Meta Materials notes that it only filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after exhausting all strategic alternatives. As a result of this filing, the company has completely ceased operations as it seeks relief with this move.
The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing also has Meta Materials being appointed a trustee to operate the company during the process. As a result, all current employees, executives and members of the board of directors have been fired or resigned.
This change leaves Meta Materials in the complete control of the trustee. This individual will work with the court and creditors to resolve the company’s bankruptcy filing.
How This Affects MMAT Stock
MMAT stock is falling on this news and that makes sense. The company likely won’t be around for much longer and that’s expected to result in shares of MMAT being delisted.
MMAT stock is down 13.7% as of Monday morning following a 54.7% drop during normal trading hours on Friday.
