Why Is Ainos (AIMD) Stock Up 38% Today?

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock is heading higher on Monday after the medical technologies development company secured new patent licenses.
According to a press release from Ainos, the company has obtained exclusive licenses for 10 patents from Taiwan Carbon Nano Technology. This is Ainos’ affiliate and product co-developer.
Ainos notes that the patents in this agreement are tied to gas sensors and medical devices. These patents cover multiple regions including the U.S., Germany, China, Japan and Taiwan.
The company also mentions that it acquired them from Taiwan Carbon Nano Technology in exchange for AIMD stock. This saw it issue shares worth $5.4 million to cover the acquisition of the patent licenses.
Chun-Hsien Tsai, chairman, president and CEO of Ainos, said the following about the deal.
“I believe this licensing will bolster our AI Nose and POCT technologies as we advance our AI Nose and POCT pipeline, including progressing our leading volatile organic compounds (“VOC”) POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, and jointly developing a VOC sensing platform with our Japanese partners.”
AIMD Stock Movement Today
With this news comes heavy trading of AIMD stock this morning. That has more than 9 million units on the move as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 793,000 shares.
AIMD stock is up 37.9% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.