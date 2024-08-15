Why Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Down 24% Today?

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) stock is falling hard on Thursday following the release of its preliminary earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.
That starts with the company expecting revenue of approximately $634 million during the quarter. This would miss Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $634.6 million for the period. Titan Machinery attributes this to softer retail demand than it expected.
That earnings report also includes expectations for adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents. This would match what Wall Street is expecting from the company. However, it’s a significant drop from the $1.38 per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
Bryan Knutson, president and CEO of Titan Machinery, said the following in the earnings report.
“Lower commodity prices and sustained high interest rates, along with mixed growing conditions across our footprint, have negatively affected farmer sentiment resulting in lower agriculture equipment sales in our fiscal second quarter.”
2025 Outlook Slams TITN Stock
Titan Machinery also updated its fiscal 2025 guidance alongside these preliminary earnings. That has it expecting adjusted EPS to range from flat to 50 cents. Its prior guidance was adjusted EPS of $2.25 to $2.75. The new guidance is well below Wall Street’s estimate of $2.26 per share.
TITN stock is down 24.5% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.