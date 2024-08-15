Why Is VS Media (VSME) Stock Up 86% Today?

VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the investment holding company’s shares.
That includes more than 12.4 million shares of VSME stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 312,000 shares. It’s also above the company’s float of 1.53 million units.
Investors will note that this movement comes without any news from VS Media this morning. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Likewise, there is no analyst news that would cause this rally.
One thing traders will keep in mind is VSME being a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of 73 cents and its market capitalization of just $2.365 million.
What That Means for VSME Stock
Investors will keep in mind that penny stocks can be incredibly volatile. This sometimes sees them rally and retreat without any clear news behind the movements.
This could be happening as speculative traders take note of VSME stock. Another possibility is retail and day traders performing a pump and dump of the shares. Either of these makes VSME a risky investment right now.
VSME stock is up 86.3% as of Thursday morning.
There are more stock market stories ready to go below!
We have all of the hottest stock market news for Thursday morning! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers and other happenings. All of this news is available at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday
- UBS Group News: Why UBS Stock Is Surging Today
- MRCY Stock is Up 20% Today. What’s Going On With Mercury Systems?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.