Why Is Turnstone Biologics (TSBX) Stock Down 38% Today?

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) stock is falling on Thursday following the release of the clinical-stage biotechnology company’s earnings report.
The bad news pulling TSBX stock down today is the company’s diluted earnings per share of -92 cents. That’s worse than the -81 cents per share Wall Street was expecting. Even if its an improvement over the -$7.56 per share from the same period of the year prior.
Turnstone Biologics notes that its cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 were $62.4 million. The company says that this should allow it to continue operations through the third quarter of 2025.
Sammy Farah, president and CEO of Turnstone Biologics said the following in the earnings report.
“We have continued to bolster our position by making advances across our pipeline and corporate operations in the second quarter of 2024. This includes the reporting of encouraging initial data from our Phase 1 trial of TIDAL-01 in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.”
TSBX Stock Movement Today
Today’s earnings news brings with it heavy trading of TSBX stock on Thursday morning. This has more than 178,000 shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already above its daily average trading volume of about 124,000 shares.
TSBX stock is down 37.9% as of Thursday morning. The stock was also down 15.8% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
