Why Is SciSparc (SPRC) Stock Up 94% Today?

SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is on the rise Thursday after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company provided investors with an update concerning its AutoMax Motors merger.
The big news here is The Jerusalem District Court in Israel approving AutoMax’s petition to convene special class meetings of shareholders to approve the SciSparc merger.
To go along with that, SciSparc and AutoMax have also updated the deadline for the merger. Previously, they had until the end of the month to complete the merger. With this update, the two companies now have until the end of November to close the deal.
How This Affects SPRC Stock Today
Today’s news brings with it extra attention to SPRC stock. That’s resulted in heavy trading of the shares this morning. This has more than 33 million units on the move as of this writing. To put that number in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.2 million shares.
Investors will note that the merger plan with AutoMax comes after SciSparc explored strategic alternatives. The company is also planning to spin off its advanced clinical-stage pharmaceutical portfolio after the merger.
SPRC stock is up 106.2% as of Thursday morning. However, investors will note that it was down 93.7% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
