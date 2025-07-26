The AI Market Is About to Hit Overdrive

Trump’s new AI plan will turbo boost AI gains … Eric Fry’s new list of stocks to buy and sell now … the TradeSmith tool for trading the market’s seasonality
It’s always nice to feel like an insider.
We all want to be “in the room where it happens.” To know things other people don’t.
In investing, it can be very valuable to know facts or understand things that others don’t.
That doesn’t mean trading on insider information.
Just understanding the real importance of something others don’t grasp or seeing things others miss can make a huge difference in your wealth.
Regular Digest readers know that for years, all of us at InvestorPlace have argued that America’s economic future would hinge on artificial intelligence (AI). Implementing the AI economy would require powerful semiconductors, massive data infrastructure, and ever-increasing energy needs.
Add to that, the race against China for global dominance, and no other trend is as important to investors as AI.
This week, the Trump administration released its sweeping AI Action Plan that confirms what we’ve been saying for years.
It highlights the trends and sectors we’ve said are inevitable … and accelerates them.
This isn’t about saying ‘we told you so.’ It’s about recognizing that the government’s policies shaping AI’s future are aligning with the very trends we’ve been trying to prepare our readers for.
The government is ready to throw gasoline on the fire of the AI megatrend.
And there is more than one way to build wealth in this trend… so we’re going to continue to bring you the best opportunities.
I’m going to highlight two great opportunities to consider today.
The AI Megatrend on Hyperdrive
The Trump AI Plan rolls up to one main goal: Establish and maintain U.S. global leadership in AI, promoting economic competitiveness, national security, and human flourishing.
In the broadest strokes, the plan outlines the government’s role to do all this through three main efforts.
- Reducing regulatory obstacles to accelerate AI innovation, including fostering a “try-first, regulate later” approach.
- Fast track the domestic infrastructure needed to power the AI revolution. That means resources toward more data centers, chips, energy, and a vital workforce.
- Become the world leader in AI security, and global open-source standards.
InvestorPlace analysts have been working to put their readers in front of this megatrend for a long time.
Lately, you’ve probably read that Louis Navellier wrote a piece in September 2019 with the headline “Don’t be Afraid of Artificial Intelligence … Invest in it”
But you may not know that Luke Lango wrote a piece in December 2020 titled: “11 Stocks to Buy for the Dawn of Global AI Dominance.”
In November of that same year, Eric Fry wrote a piece about the urgent need for critical elements if we were going to win the race for AI dominance with the headline: “How President Trump Could Break Chinese Monopoly on Critical Resources.”
Regular InvestorPlace readers have already been profiting from these prescient pieces.
But the gains are far from over.
Just recently, Eric recommended another semiconductor stock, a keystone technology for the AI megatrend. It has already provided fast gains for his readers. Here was Eric on March 7:
Anyone who bought the shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) today might not be happy about that purchase one week from now, or even one month from now, but I believe they would be very happy about it one year from now.
This major supplier of cutting-edge semiconductors has become a major player in many facets of artificial intelligence technologies, and it is doing so very profitably.
Since Eric’s recommendation, the stock has already shot up more than 60%.
Eric notes that we are living through a time when technological change is accelerating faster than at any other time in human experience, leading to gains like the one we see above. At the same time, the reordering of global trade relations has thrown everyone for a loop.
Combining these two megatrends has created uncertainty and opportunity in the market. Some stocks that investors have held for years are going to fall out of favor as the world markets reorder themselves for the AI/world trade story.
Replacing those leaders of yesterday will be some upstarts that maybe you’ve never heard of that could provide the edge you’re looking for in the markets.
Your Guide to Seasonal Gains
As we move toward the last week of July, it’s important to note that the market is about to enter a seasonal lull.
Louis Navellier told his readers that he hates August. Why?
August is when much of Wall Street goes on vacation. Europe practically shuts down.
This means the “B team” is left in charge. And that’s where things can get dicey.
Trading volume dries up, and stocks become more vulnerable to manipulation by unscrupulous short sellers and hedge funds.
Louis didn’t develop his 40-year track record of beating the market by ignoring the seasonality of the market. Instead, he understands that there are better times than others to enter and exit the market.
That’s why he worked with TradeSmith, one of the leading fintech firms in the world, and CEO Keith Kaplan.
Keith and his team have developed a tool that tracks the seasonality across 5,000 stocks. Advanced computers and data analytics, concepts right up Louis’ alley, have exposed what Keith calls “green zones.”
A green zone is a recurring calendar window when a stock has a consistent, verifiable track record of rising, no matter what the market is doing.
A great example is the semiconductor company Nvidia (NVDA). By now, regular Digest readers know the semiconductor company as the poster child for the AI megatrend.
Louis is up almost 4,000% on the stock since his 2019 recommendation. But what does it do in late July/early August?
Below is a screenshot of the projection for NVDA from TradeSmith’s new Seasonality tool.
You can see that right now we are in the middle of a major green zone for Nvidia. The data demonstrates that over the last 15 years, Nvidia has gone up an average of 14.4% between May 24 and August 22.
How’s that working out so far? Nvidia investors are looking at gains of almost 30% in about two months.
Keith’s system has highlighted the broader market shift that begins soon. He has already identified several high-probability trades for new subscribers.
The Trump AI plan has is going to boost an already dynamic AI megatrend. I hope you’ve positioned yourself so that you’re already cashing in.
But if you haven’t, the gains aren’t over. We’ll continue to bring you the best investing ideas and when to trade them as the story unfolds.
