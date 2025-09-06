A Free Stock Pick From “Mr. 1,000%”

The genetic markers of some of the markets biggest winners
April 13, 2003, was a landmark day in human development.
On that day, scientists who had been working for more than a decade announced the completion of the Human Genome Project (HGP).
For those not familiar, the goal of the HGP was to develop a highly accurate, publicly available reference sequence of the human genome. Essentially, the map for creating a human being at the genetic level.
Using this information, scientists can develop new ways to treat genetic diseases by finding gene mutations, developing personalized medicine tailored down to the individual and create targeted therapies.
Instead of treating everyone with the same therapy, doctors can develop specific treatments based on an individual’s specific genetic makeup.
This achievement provided the roadmap for hundreds of therapies now and on the horizon.
This same idea inspired Global Macro Analyst Eric Fry’s research over the last five years.
His goal wasn’t to map human DNA, but to uncover the “genetic blueprint,” that shows up repeatedly in stocks that can soar 1,000% or more. Just like with human health, that level of data could provide the roadmap to many more 10X winners.
And when it comes to finding the biggest winners, not many have a track record like Eric. If you’re new to the Digest, Eric has one of the most enviable track records in the industry.
Over the last three decades, Eric has had his own formula for success.
He’s used it to recommend more than 40 10X winners, including:
But could there be even more?
After thousands of hours of testing, Eric made a huge leap forward. He has taken the system that existed previously only in his head and translated it into a computerized, quantitative set of rules… a system to find potential 1,000% winners.
It’s a powerful new stock-picking system designed to pinpoint precisely when a stock enters the 10X pattern. Then Eric layers on his own evaluation to make his final recommendations.
You’re going to have a chance to see this breakthrough in action next week, when Eric will reveal how man and machine work together to find those potential 10X winners.
And I’m going to share one of his first five “official” recommendations.
Successful Picks and the Limits
For more than 30 years, Eric’s success was built on global macro analysis, contrarian instincts, and the ability to spot world-changing trends. His method has delivered 41 stock recommendations that each went on to soar more than 1,000%.
That’s why we often refer to him as “Mr. 1,000%.”
You don’t get that nickname with luck.
How do you find a 10X winner?
Let’s walk through one…
In 2000, insurance giant Humana (HUM) looked like a hopeless cause. After dropping about 60% from its highs, most investors wouldn’t even look at the stock.
But Eric saw something different.
He saw that it was well run, that it was boosting high-margin insurance lines and positioning itself for long-term growth.
Most investors saw a plunging stock. Eric saw an opportunity for a big winner and recommended it to his subscribers.
His recommendation paid off spectacularly. Over time, Humana shares went on to climb more than 4,000%.
That’s the kind of potential winner Eric has spent decades identifying. Now, he has expanded his analysis and found the genetic blueprint for these stocks.
Eric’s research took him years and consisted of more than 5.2 million back-tests, over 14,000 stocks.
The results? Apogee outperforms the S&P 500 by 4,200%. That only makes sense, if you have identified the “genetic markers” of 10X stocks.
And next week, for the first time, Eric is unveiling Apogee to the public.
At a free special event on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, Eric will demonstrate the Apogee system live! At the 10X Breakthrough event, he’ll explain the DNA of 10x winners, how he uses five specific factors to spot potential bit long-term winners … long before anyone else has spotted them.
Eric has given me permission to reveal one of the system’s first five “official” recommendations now.
Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is a discount retailer based in Philadelphia. The stock entered the 10X Zone on May 12, and it’s moving fast.
Eric will explain how his system found FIVE and will reveal four more of the system’s original recommendations… including their names, ticker symbols, and “10X Dates” – exactly when they flashed “Buy” in this new system – during the 10X Breakthrough event.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace