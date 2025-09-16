A Stock to Buy Today

A free stock recommendation from Eric Fry… the Winklevoss twins call for Bitcoin at $1M… can we really compare Bitcoin to gold?… two takeover candidates from veteran trader Jonathan Rose
Let’s begin today with a quick, free stock recommendation that our macro investing expert Eric Fry believes could grow into a 1,000%+ winner…
If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you already know this beloved chain – Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS).
This fast-growing coffee joint has already surpassed 1,000 stores and plans to expand to 4,000 – 7,000 over the next decade. Here’s Eric with more on why it’s growing so rapidly:
If you read a Reddit message board about this company or talk to anyone who frequents one of its stores, you realize quickly that Dutch Bros is not merely a place to buy coffee to go; it is a destination.
Its product offerings and overall vibe elicit the same sort of cult-like devotion that Chick-Fil-A or In-N-Out do.
But popularity alone doesn’t create a 1,000%+ stock. What about its economics?
From Eric’s original Dutch Bros recommendation to his Investment Report subscribers:
Each location is a profit-spinning machine.
In the second quarter of 2024, the average corporate store (which includes newly-constructed ones) added $149,000 in quarterly gross contribution.
…Rough back-of-envelop calculations suggest that new locations are breaking even in under three years…
Dutch Bros plans to increase its store footprint by 27% over the next year, and will do so with a combination of existing cash flows and cash-from a $150 million debt issuance in the first quarter.
Similar internally-driven growth rates could arise going forward, which means Dutch Bros will grow exponentially until it finally saturates its relevant markets, perhaps sometime in the 2030s.
Investment Report subscribers are up 79% so far, but Eric believes we’re still early in this growth story, calling Dutch Bros. “a 10-bagger opportunity hiding in plain sight.”
Why Eric is calling for a 10-bagger: Apogee
Eric’s first ever stock picking algorithm – called Apogee – spotted Dutch Bros in July 2024.
Apogee’s goal is to identify the shared characteristics of Eric’s 41 different stock recommendations that went on to climb 1,000%+, so we could replicate their success.
Back-testing Apogee against 14,000 stocks and 31 years of market history produced impressive results:
- A 72%-win rate, and
- An average gain of 308% on those winners.
Last week, Eric covered all this – as well as the five traits that are found in his 10X winners – in a live broadcast. The free replay is still available here, but only for another few days.
And if you like the Dutch Bros idea, Eric gives away five additional Apogee recommendations – ticker symbols and all – free of charge in the replay.
You can catch it all right here.
Could Bitcoin reach $1 million within the next decade?
That’s the latest prediction from the Winklevoss twins last week, owners of the crypto exchange Gemini.
At first glance, that sounds like another dose of crypto hype. But if we look at this logically, the path to $1 million isn’t that crazy.
Today, Bitcoin’s market cap sits around $2.3 trillion. With roughly 19.9 million coins in circulation, getting to $1 million per coin would require a market cap near $20 trillion – roughly a 9X increase.
I suspect the Winklevoss twins didn’t pull that number from thin air. It’s in the same ballpark as the estimated value of all the world’s above-ground gold (in the $20–25 trillion range).
Now, consider this…
In the early 2000s, gold’s total market cap was under $2 trillion.
Today, that market cap has swelled to almost $25 trillion – about 10X growth over slightly more than two decades.
Is it fair to compare Bitcoin to gold?
Yes:
- Like gold, Bitcoin is scarce and cannot be conjured up at will
- It’s decentralized
- It offers potential inflation protection
- It’s increasingly being treated as a store of value as its volatility slowly eases
On top of that, Bitcoin has unique tailwinds:
- Institutional investors are jumping in, aided by ETF access
- Public companies are holding BTC on their balance sheets
- Some governments are adopting it as legal tender
- And policy sentiment toward crypto is gradually turning more constructive
Put it all together and – yes – it’s not crazy to make the connection between gold and Bitcoin.
And to stubborn skeptics who claim that Bitcoin is valueless because it does nothing, generates zero cash flows, and derives its value purely from emotion – congratulations, you just described gold.
What about the timeframe for 10X returns?
Looking ahead today, can Bitcoin climb 1,000% in roughly half the time it took gold?
That’s more of a stretch – but it’s not inconceivable.
- Global debt has ballooned past $315 trillion
- Central banks continue to lean on money printing in times of crisis
- Most developed nations face negative demographics (so an acceleration of debt is likely in the cards)
- Inflation will remain a persistent threat.
Unlike gold (which can be mined), Bitcoin is built on absolute scarcity – there will only ever be 21 million coins. Plus, Bitcoin is a depreciatory asset. Consider how people lose their crypto passkeys so their Bitcoin holdings are effectively gone forever.
So, if history tells us that gold 10X’d during two decades of monetary expansion, then it isn’t crazy to imagine Bitcoin doing the same in the decade ahead – especially as global governments continue to print-and-spend us into oblivion causing investors and institutions to look for assets that can’t be diluted.
Bottom line: $1M Bitcoin in a decade will require everything to go perfectly for the crypto, but given today’s debt, inflation, and money-printing environment, it’s possible.
And, perhaps more realistically and importantly, even if it “only” climbs to say, $500K, I doubt we’ll be complaining.
Is gold’s rise alongside bullish stock prices a red flag?
Gold has been a standout performer in 2025, climbing roughly 39% year-to-date.
Over the last month, it’s gained another 9%, buoyed by expectations of U.S. rate cuts, a softer dollar, and lingering inflation and geopolitical concerns.
To be clear, gold isn’t just rising – it’s hitting fresh all-time highs, setting records more than 30 times this year. And this has happened while stocks have been hitting their own all-time highs.
That’s unusual.
Gold is supposed to languish when investors allocate into “risk on” assets like stocks looking for better returns. And the fact that this isn’t happening has our technology expert Luke Lango suggesting caution.
Let’s go to his Daily Notes in Innovation Investor:
Both gold and stocks are making new highs together right now.
Since 1970, that’s only happened four other times. In most of those instances, the market hit turbulence within months. Does that mean we’re doomed?
No.
But it does mean investors should resist the temptation of blind greed. Stay bullish, but keep your wits about you.
Bottom line: the short-term setup (next few weeks) is great, the medium-term story (next few months) is fantastic, but the long-term (next few years) requires vigilance. For now, stay long, stay strong, and stay prudent.
As we’ve detailed in other Digests, Luke believes we have another 12-18 months of bull market – especially in leading AI stocks – before we flame out. So, invest wisely – staying with bullish momentum today in both assets – but recognize the growing risk.
Here’s Luke’s final takeaway:
To be sure, gold and stocks have been hitting record highs together ever since late 2023, so this is not a new phenomenon.
But history suggests it is an unsustainable one. Something to watch…
Finally, looking for big returns fast?
Then you should consider stocks that are potential takeover targets.
When acquisition rumors or offers surface, share prices often jump as the market anticipates a premium buyout.
For instance, since last Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock has spiked 54% following reports that Paramount Skydance is preparing a majority-cash takeover bid.
So, how do you find these takeover candidates?
Well, veteran trader Jonathan Rose just put together a list of them, and he’s letting me share two names with you.
Before those details, for newer Digest readers, Jonathan is the latest analyst to join our InvestorPlace family.
He earned his stripes at the Chicago Board Options Exchange, going toe-to-toe with some of the world’s most aggressive and successful moneymakers. He’s made more than $10 million over the course of his career, profiting from bull markets, bear markets, and everything in between.
Returning to those potential takeover companies, here is Jonathan’s recent M&A Watchlist:
Qualys (QLYS)
• What they do: Cybersecurity focused on compliance and monitoring.
• Why a target: Sector consolidation + activist pressure.
• What’s happening: Reported to be weighing offers after takeover interest.
• Why care: With a $130 stock price, any deal could push it toward $170+
SentinelOne (S)
• What they do: Next-gen endpoint security, competitor to CrowdStrike.
• Why a target: Growthy asset in hot cybersecurity, but still unprofitable.
• What’s happening: Rumors Palo Alto Networks looked at a deal ($7–$10B).
• Why care: If a deal ever comes, could value shares at $23+, vs. $17 today.
And here’s Jonathan’s big-picture commentary for his entire list of takeover candidates, including Qualys and SentinelOne:
• Why now: Activist pressure, bankers being hired, and rejected bids mean these stocks are in play.
• How to trade: Look for premiums of 30%+ if deals close. Options can be a way to capture upside, but risk is high if no deal happens.
• Risk note: Rumors don’t always turn into real offers—be selective and size carefully.
We’ll continue monitoring and will report back. But Jonathan is one of the best in the biz for spotting these opportunities, so continue yourself on the inside track.
And remember, you can catch Jonathan and get his latest market ideas – totally free – every day the market is open at 11 a.m. ET in his Masters in Trading: Live broadcasts. You can sign up right here.
We’ll keep you updated on all these stories here in the Digest.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg