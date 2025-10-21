America’s Rare Earth Revolution Is Underway – Here’s How to Be Part of It

Editor’s Note: Our usual Digest Editor Jeff Remsburg is taking a rare break — his first extended vacation in years.
While he’s away, our team has assembled a stellar roster of guest analysts to keep your InvestorPlace Digest filled with sharp insights and actionable ideas.
Today, we turn the Digest over to InvestorPlace Senior Analyst Louis Navellier, who dives into the current administration’s national strategy for critical mineral independence and one of the companies benefiting.
Just yesterday, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CEF) CEO Lourenco Goncalves expressed interest in building a rare earths mining company, announcing that geologists are checking its Michigan and Minnesota deposits’ commercial viability… obviously angling for some of those sweet federal dollars.
This makes today’s issue all the more relevant.
Take it away, Louis…
Washington strikes again.
First it took a stake in MP Materials Corp. (MP). Then Intel Corp. (INTC). Then Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC).
Now Washington has done it again – this time with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).
Earlier this month, the Trump administration took a 10% stake in Trilogy Metals.
The $35.6 million investment gives Washington a direct ownership position in the Canadian-based miner, along with warrants to buy another 7.5% stake down the road. But the real story isn’t just the equity – it’s what this deal unlocks.
So today, I’ll explain why this deal matters, how Uncle Sam isn’t the only major player anymore – and how this fits into the much larger pattern I’ve been tracking for months. Plus, I’ll share how investors can profit.
What the Trump Administration Wants
As part of its October 6 announcement, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to permit construction of an access road into Alaska’s Ambler Mining District.
This 200-mile corridor, known as the Ambler Access Project, will open up a region believed to contain vast deposits of copper, cobalt, gold, silver and other strategic metals. The White House says the decision was made “in the public interest given our need for access to domestic critical minerals,” and that there was no “economically feasible and prudent alternative route.”
It’s a sharp reversal from the previous administration, which blocked the project over environmental and tribal concerns. This time, the federal government is making clear that mining development will proceed – with protections in place to preserve caribou migration and other wildlife.
The market reaction was immediate. Trilogy Metals closed up 211% for that day.
For a company that was trading deep in penny-stock territory just 24 hours earlier, this was a dramatic comeback – and another clear sign that Washington is willing to put money where its policy is.
Why It Matters
This deal isn’t just about Trilogy Metals. It’s about the U.S. securing access to the materials that will power the next generation of technology.
Copper and cobalt are critical for the clean energy transition, national defense, and even the artificial intelligence boom. They’re essential components in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, power lines, industrial magnets, and the high-speed chips used in data centers.
And right now, the U.S. depends heavily on imports from China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo – two nations that have leveraged their dominance in these markets for political and economic influence.
That’s why the Trilogy investment fits neatly into the pattern I’ve been following: Washington taking direct stakes in companies that control strategic resources.
Now, copper and cobalt are being added to the list.
The Pattern Expands
The U.S. isn’t slowing down. In fact, the scope of this strategy is growing by the week.
China still produces nearly 70% of the world’s rare-earth supply and refines close to 90% of it. That leaves the U.S. and its allies dangerously exposed.
U.S. officials have warned for years that Beijing’s control over critical mineral production could become an economic weapon. Now that risk is front and center.
In fact, on October 9, Beijing unveiled a new framework restricting rare-earth exports – a warning shot to the U.S. and a sign that trust between the two nations is wearing thin.
Then, President Trump announced new 100% tariffs on imports from China starting on November 1. The White House also plans export controls on “any and all critical software,” aiming to protect national security and break Beijing’s technological grip.
Markets reacted fast. Rare-earth and critical-mineral stocks surged on Monday, October 13. Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) jumped 55%, MP rose 21%, and USA Rare Earth Inc. (USAR) climbed 18%.
Wall Street Wants a Piece of the Action
However, it’s not just Washington writing checks anymore. Wall Street wants in, too.
Last week, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced plans to invest up to $10 billion in direct equity and venture stakes across key industries like AI, mineral production, and defense.
According to CEO Jamie Dimon, the initiative is part of a wider “security and resiliency” plan that commits $1.5 trillion in future financing and spending toward industries vital to U.S. and allied national security.
“It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products, and manufacturing,” Dimon said. “America needs more speed and investment.”
The bank’s initial focus includes $10 billion in equity investments, and it will be interesting to see how it chooses to deploy this cash – and what else may follow.
What This Means for Investors
Every time the U.S. government steps in, the market reacts.
MP Materials doubled. Lithium Americas jumped 90%. Now Trilogy Metals has surged more than 200%.
The question is: What’s next?
I’ve been researching this topic for months – and my followers have already had the chance to make some incredible gains – most notably with MP Materials.
And based on my research, I have some ideas for what could be next…
Through Executive Order #14196, President Trump created what I call the MAGA Fund – America’s first sovereign wealth fund. Its purpose is to channel trillions from U.S. reserve accounts into companies that strengthen the nation’s industrial base and secure our most important resources.
The companies tied to this agenda will have something no other firms can claim – the full backing of the U.S. government.
I’ve identified several under-the-radar stocks I believe are next in line to benefit. Because they’re still small and relatively unknown, they have the potential to soar as this government-driven investment wave builds momentum.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
