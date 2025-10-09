The Massive AI Breakthrough You’re Not Hearing About

It wasn’t supposed to happen this soon – but in late 2024, AI shattered expectations by acing a math test so advanced that even world-class geniuses couldn’t solve it. It’s the latest in a cascade of breakthroughs proving how quickly this “super-genius” technology is transforming our world.
When most people hear “artificial intelligence,” they think about ChatGPT writing school essays, business emails, or even bedtime stories.
Or AI making lifelike photos and videos.
Neat features that make us a bit more productive.
What they don’t think of are world-changing leaps that alter how we work, learn, and live.
But they should.
AI is the fastest-evolving technology in history. And it just passed a huge milestone that tells me our world is about to be transformed.
The mainstream press barely covered it. But it shows we’re on the cusp of a profound technological, economic, and social revolution.
Today, I want to share this incredible story with you. I’ll also reveal details of our latest breakthrough at TradeSmith – an investment system that uses advanced AI forecasting to potentially quadruple a model portfolio over the next year.
It projects future prices of 2,334 stocks up to 21 trading days out – to the day and even the penny – with 85% backtested accuracy.
And in a five-year study that included the pandemic, the 2022 crash, swings in interest rates, this year’s tariff tantrum, and two wars, this five-position strategy returned an average annual gain of 374%.
From Fast Typist to True Problem Solver
At the end of 2024, OpenAI released its new o3 reasoning model to the public.
A reasoning model is different from older AIs. Instead of just predicting the next word, it can work through complex problems step by step, explain its logic, and refine its answers. Think of it as going from a fast typist to a true problem-solver.
And o3 has already shocked the experts.
It scored 25% on the FrontierMath benchmark – a test of extremely difficult math problems. Before o3, the best AI score was 2%.
The mathematician Terence Tao – often called the “Mozart of Math” – had said he expected these problems to resist AI “for several years at least.” But now, AI is cracking them years ahead of schedule.
In high-level science and math tests, o3 is already performing on par with the world’s rare “super geniuses.”
And the breakthroughs aren’t stopping there.
Take software coding. OpenAI’s o3 model scored 2,727 on Codeforces, a competitive programming platform. That puts it above 99.8% of human coders worldwide — equal to the very best 175 humans alive.
It’s a watershed moment.
In the next year, it’s likely o3 – or its successors — will be twice as good as the best human coder. Then 10 times… then 1,000 times.
This kind of leap is what biologists call a Cambrian Explosion – when life on Earth suddenly diversified into thousands of new species.
The same thing happened during the dot-com boom, when the arrival of the internet spawned a new online economy and thousands of new companies to service it. Some failed. Some changed the world. Investors who caught the wave made fortunes.
AI is about to trigger the same kind of explosion – only bigger, faster, and far more profitable.
The Age of Super Genius Is Here
Another benchmark shows just how fast this is moving.
In late 2024, the o3 model beat human PhDs on the GPQA Diamond benchmark – a brutal set of graduate-level questions in physics, biology, and chemistry.
AI is now solving problems in math and science better than the smartest experts on the planet.
This table says it all:
Put simply, AI has achieved “super genius” level IQ in math and science — something even leading researchers thought was decades away.
And thanks to new training techniques, bigger datasets, and falling costs, many insiders believe we’re on the brink of runaway growth.
Soon, AI systems will train their successors, which will train their successors… kicking off a cascade of ever-smarter machines.
The implications of this are hard to get your head around. But let me paint a picture for you…
Everything Is About to Change
In just 12 months…
- Doctors will rely on AI for diagnosis and treatment options. Not using it will be malpractice.
- Universities will roll out AI professors who are smarter than any human educator.
- Lawyers and accountants will lose ground to AI advisors that work faster, cheaper, and with deeper expertise.
And the same thing is happening in investing.
The world is about to be flooded with AI systems that are 100 times smarter than the best human analysts.
They never sleep. They crunch numbers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And markets are nothing but numbers: GDP changes, interest rates, company revenues, stock prices, options data.
It’s no accident that the most successful hedge fund in history – Jim Simons’ Medallion Fund – was run by mathematicians. Medallion averaged about 66% a year since 1988. It was so profitable, he eventually returned all outside investor money and kept the fund for employees only.
How did he do it? By building massive datasets — on stock prices, bond yields, currencies, options, commodities, and more — and using powerful computers to spot patterns hidden from the human eye.
And compared to what’s coming with super genius AI, even Medallion will look quaint.
The Next Leap — and How You Can Profit
Instead of trying to outsmart these new machines, I’ve hired them.
I’ve spent the past six months applying “super genius” number-crunching AI to create a breakthrough new trading system. And in our backtests, the results have been unlike anything we’ve seen before.
As I mentioned, we’ve shown it could have made an average annual gain of 374% over the last five years. And that’s just the average gain.
Last year, following this strategy would have delivered a 602% return.
That’s more than three times the return of Nvidia (NVDA) over the same time. And it’s more than 30 times the return of the S&P 500.
Even better, this strategy is simple to follow.
There’s a lot of complex math going on under the hood, but you won’t notice it’s there. You simply buy the AI’s best five trades every week and sell when they hit their projection.
That’s it… You’ll have to check in on the portfolio, on average, once a week and follow basic instructions.
