The Materials Smaller Than Your Phone Worth More Than Apple

Whenever the holidays come around, I can always depend on one thing.
I get the same question at every family function, dinner party – you name it…
People love to ask me what’s my biggest trade idea of 2025.
They see me jumping on my daily webcast Masters in Trading LIVE every day to talk markets and the biggest opportunities I’m picking up. And they want the inside scoop on the next sector to pop.
In the past, I’ve pointed out how drones, quantum computing, and even nuclear energy are changing the game for investors. And I still hold firm that these sectors are leading the markets right now.
But just like with any big trend, the headlines can be misleading.
The biggest investable assets propping up everything from drones to AI and the latest smartphones?
They carry more value for investors right now than the noisiest large caps out there.
And the components they make? They’re absolutely essential.
Think materials so small and central to running everything from AI to smartphones and gaming consoles that global resource wars are being fought to control access to them as I write to you.
They’re powering some of the most consequential tech since Apple introduced the iPod and iPhone.
And here’s the kicker – I’m willing to bet almost no one reading this has ever directly invested in these companies.
Look, most retail traders see headlines about the latest device moving markets. So they go all-in and buy the name on the tin. Apple, Google, Tesla, you name it.
But here’s the problem with what I like to call the retail investing mindset: You don’t get the full story.
I should know. My mission over the last 20+ years has been to uncover the biggest investment stories hiding in plain sight.
Whether I was making markets at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) or managing risk for one of the biggest prop firms in the country, I’ve always carried the same mantra in my head: Education mitigates risk.
We’re only as good as the intel we get. And when we don’t see the whole picture, we usually get swept up in the market noise.
Back in 2011, I worked as a market maker on the floor of the CME. And the markets were all abuzz over things like smartphones, EVs, and much more.
I watched as some of the biggest trends in tech fueled one of the most powerful bull markets in a generation.
Actually, I didn’t just watch from the sidelines – I was setting prices and making trades using the kind of inside-baseball intel only options traders like me have access to.
It was my job to spot the biggest market trends before they took off.
Today, my greatest joy comes from showing readers like you how to gain an edge on Wall Street.
The Resource Play Nobody Saw Coming
It all comes back to a familiar name that some of you have probably traded at some point.
Back in 2011, Tesla (TSLA) was a newly public company with a lot to prove.
It was still essentially a start-up living on borrowed cash. No huge profits to speak of and still a lot to prove.
An IPO valued at just under $2 a share. No major product like the Model 3 yet in development to drive profits back to early investors.
That’s exactly how most retail traders encountered the stock. It was overhyped. And it was a name you couldn’t seem to escape.
Just as today, Musk and Tesla were dominating headlines. Funny how some things never change.
But as a market maker, my job was to dig way below the surface. To uncover the larger trendline – the bigger market play – that was bolstering stocks like Tesla.
So while EVs may have seemed hyped to hell back in 2011…
It didn’t matter. A larger industrial – and institutional – shift was already underway sparked not just by EVs, but smartphones, wearables, and a whole litany of other devices we use everyday.
Wall Street Is Hiding These Stocks From You
I dug into Tesla’s financials, looking up their biggest contract partners.
Those EV battery supply chain insights told me Tesla was in a rush for resources to power its cars.
But it didn’t just tell me that.
I started seeing the same pattern among not just EV makers like Tesla, but a whole range of legacy auto giants, tech companies, cell phone carriers, and many more.
Everyone was in a rush to secure the key resources needed to build out their key products.
And that’s when I had my very own “ah-ha” moment…
EV and tech stocks sounded simple to most retail traders. And those were the most visible names.
But the real players moving markets were the miners. The lithium extractors. The cobalt suppliers. The graphite miners.
Institutional traders like me knew which mines had actual production capabilities vs. exploration plays.
And we could see the massive volume flowing into a handful of stocks right as the push to secure these key resources was coming to the fore.
All eyes were on players like Microsoft and Apple.
But the options market was in an absolute frenzy over stocks like FMC and Albemarle. Both saw unusual call activity months before retail had the chance to pile in.
I made moves on stocks like Albemarle. Any big suppliers flying under the radar were fair play.
I like to call these stocks Wall Street’s best-kept secrets.
And here’s the thing – those stocks are still very much in play today.
Now, here’s where my Masters in Trading community comes in…
This like-minded community of traders that I teach the fundamentals of my strategy? They’re absolutely banking on trades like these.
That smart money intel just handed us an all-timer with Albemarle (659% gains).
So, would I recommend Tesla right now? No.
But those major suppliers should be on everyone’s radar.
And it doesn’t just end with names like ALB and MP…
How We Profited From MP Materials Alongside the Smart Money
Let me clue you into something: Retail traders tend to look at the right trends through the lens of the wrong stocks.
It’s why they buy shares of Meta when they should be buying the stocks driving Meta’s AI chip build-out.
It’s why retail traders buy Nvidia to capitalize on chip proliferation – but they know nothing about the key suppliers providing the minerals Nvidia needs to build its products.
That’s the bait and switch of the stock market. The noisiest stocks suck up all the oxygen. But the smaller players with room to run? They’re hiding in plain sight for most.
That’s where my expertise really shines. And the insights I’ve handed my viewers are just as powerful as ever.
Let’s go back to metals. I’ve already mentioned how lithium and graphite are igniting a modern-day supply chain crunch.
Well, it’s not just those materials that are so essential. Materials like copper, platinum, palladium, and more are the backbone of the modern mineral supply chain.
Each material goes into everything from the latest AI-equipped chips to EV batteries and drones – you name them, these materials are essential.
The face of these technologies? Companies like Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Lucid, and on and on.
But on the back end? It’s a different story.
China controls about 97% of rare earth supply. That means many of the major players providing materials are either offshore and uninvestable – or they’re under-the-radar stocks that most traders don’t have a clue about.
Most retail traders might find the clear lack of a “winner” in the pack overwhelming.
But institutional traders can see all the cards laid out.
We understand how supply chain bottlenecks and defense contract allocations can affect the movement of markets. We also spot moves from the federal government that fly under the radar.
That’s exactly what happened when the Pentagon poured millions into a little-known mining stock called MP Materials.
The Defense Department was looking to shore up its domestic rare earth supply chain. That resulted in government contracts being awarded quietly to small miners like MP.
And that set off massive call buying that sent the stock through the roof just a few months ago.
We’d been watching the deep-sea mining space for months now. Long before the government stepped in, we’d opened a position in that little-known rare earth company on June 30.
When the Department of Defense dropped a $400 million preferred equity investment into MP Materials on July 9, the news sent shockwaves through the industry.
And it handed out monster gains like they were penny candy…
The next morning the stock was on its way to a double from where we got in — great!
Why I’m a Results Guy – Not Just an Options Guy
Let me tell you a secret I wish more investors knew:
Options aren’t some mysterious, overcomplicated vehicle reserved for Wall Street elites.
I get it. Even veteran investors start digging into straddles, strangles, iron condors, calendar spreads, and butterflies – only to get overwhelmed and retreat back to the comfort of just buying stock.
But here’s the secret: Options trading like I’ve shown you isn’t that complex.
If you’ve ever bought a stock because you thought it was going higher, then you already understand the core idea behind every options trade.
You’re simply placing a bet on where an asset is going – and trying to grow your account along the way.
This is what I’ve been doing for nearly 30 years. And what I’ve helped tens of thousands of others do too.
I’ve traded just about everything – stocks, ETFs, futures, yield curve spreads, volatility products, you name it.
And the best part about options? They’re totally transparent.
Those gains with MP? That early call on the EV supply chain?
Each of those calls was possible because we can see in real time what options traders are buying.
Every bit of call volume is totally visible. Every move, predictable.
That’s why options are such a huge part of my approach here at Masters in Trading.
I’ve always thought of myself as a “results guy.”
The way I see it – whether it’s stocks or options – the goal is the same:
We all have an account we’re trying to grow over time. My job is to help you find the most efficient, strategic, and rewarding way to do that.
That 700% gain on MP Materials? It’s not about getting lucky.
It’s all based on real fundamentals: insider activity, policy shifts, and deep research shared with the community before the breakout.
And just like I mentioned at the top, I want any one reading this to feel like empowered to trade the same insights I use every day.
Remember, the creative trader wins,
Jonathan Rose
Founder, Masters in Trading