3 Best Fidelity Funds for Conservative Investors

By Stavros Georgiadis, CFA, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 27, 2022, 6:44 am EDT
  • These three best Fidelity funds for conservative investors can mitigate the market fluctuations and the anxiety that comes with them.
  • Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio (FGRIX): This fund seeks income and capital appreciation.
  • Fidelity Total International Index Fund (FTIHX): Having a diversified portfolio in emerging and developed markets can mitigate broader risk.
  • Fidelity Total Bond Fund (FTBFX): Investing in bonds is safer and less volatile than equities.
Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Fidelity has a vast series of mutual funds suitable for investors whose tolerance for risk is at any level. Some investors want to take big risks for their investments with the potential for big returns, but others are more conservative with their investments. If you’re looking for the best Fidelity funds for conservative investors, here are three worth your consideration.

According to Fidelity, its conservative funds “may be appropriate for investors who want to minimize the effect of market fluctuations by taking an income-oriented approach with some potential for capital appreciation.”

Conservative investors want to participate in financial market movements with the intention to achieve capital gains but with low relative risk. This investment philosophy minimizes losses but still offers capital gains.

The following three funds aim to achieve this balance.

FGRIX Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio $47.04
FTIHX Fidelity Total International Index Fund $11.80
FTBFX Fidelity Total Bond Fund $9.88

Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio (FGRIX)

growth stocks

Source: REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock.com

Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio (NASDAQ:FGRIX) seeks to generate income and capital appreciation by investing in stocks that pay dividends but also in value and growth stocks.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.59%, and as of June 30, its allocation was as follows. 83.37% in domestic equities, 13.25% in international markets and 0.17% in bonds. The major market sectors were information technology with a weight of 18.88%, financials with a weight of 16.37% and health care with a weight of 15%.

Among the top 10 holdings were Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). This fund has averaged annual returns of 10.32%, 9.40% and 11.65% for three years, five years and 10 years respectively.

Fidelity Total International Index Fund (FTIHX)

Emerging market stocks: a graphic of the globe with stock charts mixed in

Source: Shutterstock

Fidelity Total International Index Fund (NASDAQ:FTIHX) aims to provide returns that represent the returns of foreign developed and emerging stock markets and tries to replicate the returns of the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Investable Market Index. This index covers 22 developed markets and 22 emerging markets and therefore offers a lot of diversification benefits.

This fund has a very low expense ratio of 0.06%, and as of June 30, the major market sectors were financials with a weight of 18.54%, industrial with a weight of 12.58% and consumer discretionary with a weight of 11.41%.

The average annual returns for three years and five years are 1.70% and 2.60% respectively. The asset allocation as of late Jun. 2022 was 58.34% in developed markets with a focus on value and growth, 10.88% in developed small-cap stocks and 29.13% in emerging markets.

Fidelity Total Bond Fund (FTBFX)

Bonds written on a calculator with coins in the background

Source: focal point / Shutterstock

Fidelity Total Bond Fund (NASDAQ:FTBFX) aims to generate high income by investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of all types. Debt investing can also be volatile, but some see it as being safer than equities.

The expense ratio is low at 0.45% as of June. 30. The fund had invested 27.96% of its portfolio in U.S. government bonds and 42.70% in corporate bonds. The country diversification included 87.07% in the U.S., 1.50% in the U.K., 1.31% in Mexico and 1.22% in Germany.

The average annual returns for three years, five years and ten years as of June. 30, 2022 were -0.18%, 1.42% and 2.26% respectively.

Although bonds face interest risk and currency risk among other risks, a well-diversified portfolio can include them. This fund has a relatively low risk and a relatively low return, which is not bad amid volatile financial markets.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

