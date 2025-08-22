The Dip Before the Next AI Boom

Editor’s Note: JR here. While everyone’s panicking about this week’s tech selloff, the smartest investors are seeing something completely different – opportunity.
Yes, stocks have been sliding. The Nasdaq is down 2.6% over five days, and headlines are screaming doom. But here’s what they’re missing: the AI revolution is just hitting its stride.
We’re not talking about the early experimental phase anymore. We’ve entered what our experts call “Phase 2” – where AI stops being a cool concept and starts driving real business results.
The time for investors to act is now.
That’s why I’m excited to share this special analysis from my colleague Luke Lango. He’s identified what he calls “AI Income Events” – powerful price surges that occur when companies successfully harness AI’s multiplier effect.
The essay below breaks down exactly how this system works and why current market volatility is actually creating the perfect setup for the next wave of AI Income Events.
I encourage you to read it in full. Once you have, you can learn more about the AI Income Challenge right here.
Here we are again.
Stocks slid this week, with tech taking most of the hit. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day, and the Nasdaq is down about 2.6% over the last five days. UPDATE AS NEEDED
Headlines screamed… but before you hit the panic button, let’s break down what’s really happening.
This pullback isn’t about one catalyst. It’s a cluster of small ones:
- Investors digesting hot inflation prints.
- Jitters ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
- Weak earnings from Target Corp. (TGT) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) stoking consumer-spending worries.
That’s plenty to weigh on stocks near term, but none of it ends the bull market. They’re distractions.
So let’s zoom out to the one force still powering this market higher.
Then, we’ll zoom in on the system my members use to spot when a stock is about to break out because of this phenomenon.
Plus, I have a challenge for you – one that could put you ahead of 99% of investors…
The Real Driver Since 2022
The setup was ripe for a dip: stocks “priced for perfection,” crowded positioning, and Powell anxiety.
The selloff is a release valve—an overdue reset inside a strong uptrend.
The fundamentals haven’t changed. The economy looks solid, inflation is easing, and rate cuts remain on the horizon.
And the driver since late 2022 hasn’t changed either: artificial intelligence.
AI demand is accelerating, spending is exploding, and profits tied to AI are swelling. For example:
- Big Tech —including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) — are expected to spend a $750 billion on data centers over 2025–2026, with global AI spending projected to hit $3 trillion by 2029.
- This unprecedented AI spending is materially boosting U.S. GDP (adding around 0.7 percentage points), helping to lift stock markets even amid broader economic uncertainty
- Infrastructure AI “enablers” are posting strong second-quarter results and skyrocketing. Shares of Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN), which specializes in energy efficiency for data centers are up 175% year‑to‑date. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) and Primoris Services Corp. (PRM) have also reported strength tied to the data-center buildout.
That’s why stocks, as a whole, are up close to 10% this year.
Right now, we’re in between catalysts.
Soon enough, we’ll get the next big jolt —Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) earnings later this month. If history holds, another blockbuster report could reignite AI enthusiasm and put the market back in gear.
So, what do we do in the meantime?
So what do we do in the meantime? Look for pullback entries in your favorite AI names — smart for long-term gains.
But AI is also creating the biggest, fastest moves I’ve seen. I call them “AI Income Events” — and most investors miss them.
With these moves, you can pursue income far faster than simple buy-and-hold. Many of my members are doing exactly that with a system my team built called Nexus, which helps us zero in on when a stock enters Phase 2—the growth phase.
Let me tell you about it…
The Moment AI Sparks a Surge
AI Income Events are powerful price surges when a company meaningfully integrates AI.
Recent examples:
- AppLovin Corp. (APP) +500% in five months.
- SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) +300% in three months.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) +290% in five months.
- Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) +233% in just two months.
- BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) +100% in weeks.
AI isn’t just another tool—it’s a multiplier,
It boosts efficiency, decision-making, marketing, product development, customer engagement—everything. Companies that adopt AI don’t inch forward – they leap.
On Wall Street, that shows up as sudden bursts of hypergrowth. That’s Phase 2.
Phase 1 is build-and-experiment. Phase 2 is when AI drives results — and where the biggest gains tend to happen.
AI itself is in Phase 2 now, so this window won’t stay wide open forever. The easy triple-digit runs will get rarer within a year.
That’s why I built Nexus, a proprietary behavioral-analytics system that spots when a stock is about to enter Phase 2. It cuts through hype to flag real-time breakouts across sectors (especially AI Income Events).
When Nexus lights up, behavior is shifting: Traders pile in, institutions move money, and Wall Street wakes up. If you’re positioned, you can ride the wave — potentially to 200%, 300%, even 400%+ gains.
Volatility isn’t a threat. With the right system, it’s your edge.
Which brings me to my challenge…
My Challenge to You
The challenge is simple: Generate $30,000 in the next six months by targeting AI Income Events?
Over the next six months, I want you to see how AI Income Events can transform your portfolio. Using my Nexus system, you’ll get alerts on exactly which stocks are entering Phase 2 and when to act.
With Nexus, you can participate in the most powerful technological revolution of our lifetimes – and capturing the wealth creation that comes with it.
Pullbacks like the one we’re seeing now aren’t threats… they’re invitations. They shake out the weak hands and prepare the ground for the next big move.
The only question is: Will you be ready?
I just put together a special free broadcast going into far more detail on Nexus – and on how it this strategy beats dividends, bonds, options, or any other “traditional” income strategy by 40X.
Click here to join me in the AI Income Challenge and start targeting your first $30,000 in cash.
Luke Lango
Editor, Hypergrowth Investing