One of the biggest challenges in trading is keeping track of all the pieces at once.
Prices bounce around. News breaks. Market correlations change on a dime. And if you can’t see how everything connects in real time, you’re always one step behind.
It’s a lot like watching a football game on TV. You see the camera cut to the quarterback, maybe a flash of the receiver, then the ball’s in the air.
But you don’t see what’s happening across the rest of the field — the safety creeping up, the cornerback cheating inside, the linebacker dropping back into coverage.
All the things that tell you where the play is going before it happens are hidden from view.
Now, when you’re at the stadium, it’s a different story. You can see the whole field — all 22 players. You watch the defense shift.
You see the gap open before the snap. You know, before the quarterback even throws, exactly where the ball should go. That wide view changes everything.
That’s the kind of perspective I realized we needed to understand the explosion around Ethereum.
For weeks, I’d been talking about how certain companies hold huge amounts of ETH in their treasury — and how their stock prices don’t always match the value of what they own. Those mismatches are opportunities, but they open and close fast.
One day, while I was breaking this down live for our members — digging through filings, lining up ETH prices, stock prices, market caps — it hit me: we were watching the game on TV.
We were piecing together the action from different angles, different screens, different charts… but we couldn’t see the whole field at once.
So I built a tool that does exactly that. One screen. All the companies, all their ETH holdings, their market caps, and whether they’re trading at a premium or a discount — updating in real time.
Now, when Wall Street’s defense blows an assignment, we see it instantly. And when we see the opening, we can move before the rest of the market even knows it’s there.
This tool is our ticket to the stadium — the full-field view that lets us trade like we’re on the sidelines, not stuck at home watching the highlights.
And in today's Masters in Trading LIVE at 11 AM EST, I want to break down exactly how we used that tool to get a beat on one of the biggest market trends of the year. And I want to explain the tale of one trade we discovered that single-handedly gave us one our biggest-ever crypto based plays.
And I want to make something else very clear.
My greatest passion is uncovering trades no one else is watching, where you can risk small and win big.
From that ETH trade that was on no one’s radar…
To our massive wins in TMC (a play on deep-sea exploration) and QXO (builder consolidation)…
Masters in Trading has consistently delivered unique setups with massive upside potential.
