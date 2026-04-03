There’s one reason most traders struggle during earnings season…
They focus on headlines.
Revenue beats. EPS misses. Conference call narratives.
That’s surface-level noise.
What actually moves price is expectation — and how real capital is positioned against it.
I learned that lesson the hard way.
You see, I’ve been in the stock market for over 28 years. While I’ve learned the mindset of a pro trader in that span, the knowledge and insights I’ve gained haven’t come easy.
And four times a year, earnings season would roll around to remind me of just how much I hadn’t yet learned about trading.
When I started on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) in 1997, I thought trading was about reacting quickly. I thought if I could interpret earnings faster than the next guy, I’d win.
I was wrong.
For years, every earnings season was the same. Volatility everywhere – but no high-conviction trade setups landing in my crosshairs.
Everything changed when I stopped asking, “What happened?” and started asking, “What was priced in?”
That shift — from reaction to positioning — is what built my process.
And today, there’s an entirely new layer helping us answer that last question.
This “New” Prediction Market Shift Isn’t on Wall Street’s Radar
Prediction markets are online exchanges where participants buy and sell contracts tied to future real-world events — interest rate decisions, election outcomes, inflation prints, tariff rulings, geopolitical developments.
Instead of trading stocks or commodities, participants are pricing probabilities. And they’re putting thousands and even millions on the line to do so.
Contracts are binary: Yes or No, Will or Won’t, Above or Below. They settle at $1 if the event occurs, $0 if it doesn’t.
Now, these markets are nothing new. Polymarket came online back in 2020. Its nearest competitor, Kalshi, launched just a year later.
So why are prediction markets suddenly grabbing all the headlines?
Because when that much capital is on the line, belief adjusts quickly in the broader market.
In many cases, those probability shifts show up before analyst revisions… and before stock prices fully reprice.
That’s the edge. Prediction markets don’t replace fundamentals. They enhance them.
And they’re changing the entire stock market as we know it.
Major institutions are already incorporating these probability signals into their forecasting process. Financial media is even beginning to monitor them closely this year.
And we can see in real time how these markets are handicapping the outcomes of everything from potential military strikes to business acquisitions.
Just check out one of the wagers I’m watching right now:
Source: Polymarket
Traders are betting thousands – even millions – on the odds that the U.S. government will invest big in any one of these stocks.
The list represents everything from semiconductor manufacturers to the suppliers shoring up the key materials these firms need to build out their chips.
You’ll notice I highlighted several names including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), Freeport-McMoran (FCX), and Rigetti Computing (RGTI).
Each one was a winner for us over the last year. But it wasn’t just earnings or a major acquisition announcement that tipped us off to these opportunities.
These trades express one new truth about the markets.
Combine prediction market data with the key institutional signals showing where the smart money is getting into position before earnings prints hit the tape…
And you have the power to get a read on the best opportunities in the stock market before the headlines have anything to say about them.
Just like we did when RGTI handed my readers a massive 233% gain in just five days.
Or when TMC netted my readers a whopping 700%+ gainer in just over two months.
That was a very special trade for us. TMC was the product of government-led volatility, a strong earnings beat carrying the stock higher – and the early probability signals from prediction markets that tipped us off to the setup in the first place.
I’ve already used these signals to identify rapid moves in stocks during earnings season and beyond:
- Sunrun Inc. (RUN), 151% in two days.
- BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), 189% in 17 days.
- Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC), 213% in two weeks.
- Fastly Inc. (FSLY), 300%+ in just over a month.
- Snap Inc. (SNAP), 375%+ combined in about two months.
During this quarter alone, my closed trades are running at a 60% win rate, with an average return of 85.76% over roughly 31 days.
That’s the repeatable edge we exploit.
Bets like the ones I showed you give us a stronger sense of the odds market participants are pricing in – and where they’re positioning ahead of any big moves.
It’s knowledge that, when paired with the data and fundamentals I highlight every day I go live with Masters in Trading, can help us pick more winners than losers.
Where the Edge Forms
Opportunities appear when belief changes — but stocks haven’t caught up yet.
That’s the gap.
If probability markets suddenly reprice the odds of tariffs, subsidies, policy shifts, or macro outcomes — and equities are still trading on outdated assumptions — you have temporary misalignment.
And markets don’t tolerate misalignment for long. That’s how we’ve captured some of our biggest gains.
When tariff confidence deteriorated late last year, we moved early. SunRun delivered 151% in just two days. BHP returned 189% in 17 days.
Before earnings in Alphatec Holdings, the stock itself moved just 21%. Our structured trade returned 213%.
Snap dropped 44% after earnings. We still produced a combined gain north of 375%.
Fastly delivered over 300%. Taiwan Semiconductor produced a 700%+ gain in just over two months.
These weren’t lucky breaks. They were pricing gaps closing.
I’m seeing more gaps like these emerging in the markets every day.
And right now, there’s another massive gap bubbling up under the surface. It’s right at the intersection of prediction market hype and institutional money flows.
Every earnings season I comb through the data to spot three new high-conviction trade ideas that bridge the gap between market hype and fundamentals. All in sectors that few investors are paying much attention to right now — and we’re just days away from our picks for the new quarter.
I want you to be able to profit from one of the most important earnings seasons in recent memory.
That’s why I put together a special presentation revealing these opportunities and much more.
Because here’s the truth about hype… It’s just another signal smart traders use to stay a few steps ahead of the crowd.
The kind of intel that allows you to stop gambling and start winning.
Here’s that link again for you. I hope to see you there.
Remember, the creative trader wins.