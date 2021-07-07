Lucid Motors Will Be as Successful as Tesla Was in the 2010s

Think back to 2010 for a brief moment. Elon Musk’s Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has only sold around 1,000 roadsters. Tesla has their IPO, and TSLA shares can be acquired for around $17 or so. The Model S is still two years away.
Back to 2021, we now have TSLA stock costing several hundred dollars a pop. If you had invested in the beginning — if you’d have seen Tesla’s determination and vision rather than the numbers that supposedly described the company’s success — then you’d be sitting with some extremely impressive gains.
And remember, Tesla split its shares 5-for-1 in 2020, meaning that if you bought TSLA stock at its stock-split adjusted price of $3.80 per share in 2010, it would be worth around $$644 currently. That’s nearly 170x growth.
Investing in the Future
Clearly, when it came to investing in Tesla in 2010, investors weren’t investing in an enormous EV giant. Tesla had yet to truly take the auto world by storm.
Rather, investors were investing in Tesla because of its people and what they saw it someday becoming.
They believed in Elon Musk, the talented team of individuals he surrounded himself with and their collective ability to execute on a world-changing vision that would one day reshape the automotive market we thought we knew.
A decade later, investing in Tesla’s team and its dream has paid off.
The Future Is Lucid
Now, it’s time to take a leap of faith with another EV maker — Lucid Motors (NYSE:CCIV).
Lucid Motors reminds us of Tesla back in 2010.
There have been no deliveries of its flagship EV. We can get a decent picture of demand for their vehicles by looking at reservations. But there’s nothing concrete — nothing that demonstrates tangible EV market dominance — for investors to get their hands on.
Lucid Motors is just some people with a game-changing vision.
We fully believe that the Lucid Motors team can achieve the same success in the coming decade that Tesla achieved in the previous decade.
Why We’re Confident
For starters, we’re confident because some of the exact same people are involved.
Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson was the vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla and was the chief engineer of the Model S. He’s the guy who basically engineered Tesla’s first flagship EV.
Meanwhile, Lucid’s chief engineer, Eric Bach, helped launch and grow the Model S and Model X brands at Tesla. He even planted the seeds for the Model 3 launch.
Lucid’s top lawyer, Jonathan Butler, was formerly Tesla’s second-in-command lawyer.
Their vice president of supply chain, Peter Hasenkamp, previously established and executed the sourcing plan for the Tesla Model S.
Lucid’s vice president of manufacturing used to be Tesla’s vice president of production.
And their senior director of sales was formerly Tesla’s lead of sales operations.
The List of Goes On
Lucid also has some of the same “DNA” that is responsible for making Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) successful.
Michael Bell, Lucid’s vice president of digital, is widely considered to be one of the most influential people in helping develop the original iPhone. He’s a longtime Apple executive who also helped in creating the iMac, Airport and Apple TV.
Two other Lucid executives contributed to Apple’s successful products. Lucid’s vice president of program management, Achim Pantfoerder, helped engineer the first iPhone, and Lucid’s vice president of software validation, Margaret Burgraff, helped launch the iMac.
And then there’s Sherry House, Lucid’s chief financial officer, who hails from Waymo — the world’s top self-driving company.
Derek Jenkins, Lucid’s vice president of design, has previously led design work at Mazda (OTC:MZDAY), Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) and Audi.
Eugene Lee, Lucid’s senior director of advanced driver-assistance systems, pioneered the Super Cruise driving system at General Motors (NYSE:GM)
Lucid’s Exceptional Team, Vision and Potential
Great people build great products and services.
Lucid Motors is a collection of some of the brightest minds and boldest visionaries in the automotive space. Many have a long history of successfully launching world-changing hardware products.
And that’s why we have the utmost confidence in Lucid Motors — we have confidence in the people. These people are going to do something special.
While “haters” will continue to complain about the lack of delivery volumes and valuation — the same complaints levied against 2015-era Tesla — we’re going to sit back, watch and enjoy the show as these great people change the world.
Go do your thing, Lucid Motors. Show us what you’ve got.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.