ContextLogic (NYSE:WISH) stock may have lost its meme stock luster, but WISH stock continues to set itself up for huge potential success in the future with strategic hiring moves.
Though no longer a retail investor favorite, we see WISH stock’s departure from the limelight as a golden opportunity to buy the stock.
And with the price of WISH stock cooling off and re-entering the low 10s, the possibility of doubling your investment when WISH stock hits $20 by the end of the year is certainly enticing.
Add the fact that discount shopping isn’t going anywhere, and digital discount shopping is a growing, untapped market, and you’ve got a stock destined to be profitable in the long-term as well.
So, although the stock is trading up over 3% today, there’s still plenty of upside left for this digital e-commerce stock.
The Bottom Line on WISH Stock
Ostensibly, Wish.com appears to be just another discount e-commerce player with some potentially-questionable sales tactics and oddball products.
But there’s one thing that differentiates Wish.com from its competition and legitimizes the platform: its team.
Behind Wish.com, you have an entire array of former technologists and computer scientists from big, notable tech companies. Whether hailing from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Square (NYSE:SQ), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) or a number of other tech companies, ContextLogic’s team is top-notch.
And they are leveraging data in innovative ways to connect the right products with the right consumers, using the right ads and marketing.
It’s the most robust, data-driven marketing and sales strategy in this space.
And today’s hire of a former Google exec reinforces the thesis that Wish is building an elite team of data scientists to build the best platform in the entire space.
We love what they’re doing, and we see today’s news as a reason to acquire more WISH.
Many of the stocks I cover in my premium newsletter advisory service, Innovation Investor, are as exciting or more exciting than WISH stock.
In fact, I have nearly 50 hypergrowth stocks, each of which corresponds to a specific emerging megatrend, that could score investors Amazon-like returns over the next months and years.
By subscribing today, you’ll also gain access to a number of my special research reports, including reports on 3 World-Changing AI Stocks to Buy, 7 Hyperscale Stocks to Buy in 2021, and my cornerstone investment guide, The VC Insider’s Millionaire Playbook.
What’s more, you’ll have complete access to each trade I make, which includes stocks like the world’s most exciting autonomous vehicle startup, a world-class “Digitainment” stock creating the building blocks of the metaverse, a company that we fully believe is a “Tesla-killer,” and many more.
To get started, click here to watch my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit and to subscribe to Innovation Investor today.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the theme of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative cutting-edge stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.