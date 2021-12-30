The $11 Trillion Hydrogen Revolution Is Coming in 2022. Are You Ready?

The best investments – those with the potential to make millionaires many times over – are often found in places where most people aren’t looking.
Follow that thread of logic and you’ll find that the next-generation of millionaire-maker stocks will be in the Hydrogen Economy.
And no, it’s not lost on me that hydrogen has been touted as a viable clean energy source since the 1970s. I’m well aware of its back story. Yet, since then, despite all the meticulously crafted predictions, hydrogen hasn’t been used to do much of anything as far as powering our world goes. For the Hydrogen Economy, the past 50 years is a catalogue of hope and false starts.
I know the disappointing history there, as does the market. That’s why hydrogen stocks don’t get as much love from investors as solar stocks, wind stocks, or electric vehicle stocks.
But this is a huge mistake – because, despite its series of false starts over the past 50 years, hydrogen is on the cusp of finally coming into its own, and living up to its decades-old promise of becoming the world’s most important, most reliable, and cheapest clean energy source.
That will happen in the 2020s. Next year.
Not in five years. Not in 10 years. No. We’re taking months before we will witness the emergence of an $11 TRILLION Hydrogen Economy – and see some hydrogen stocks soar thousands of percent.
History will look back at 2022 as the year that hydrogen started to reshape the world.
It should occur to you, too, then, that the time to get bullish on hydrogen stocks is now. Critically, the rest of the world isn’t paying attention… which is your edge – the ability to act before certain hydrogen stocks absolutely skyrocket.
So, let’s cut the hype. What’s the science here?
To best explain, let’s rewind to Chemistry 101.
Recall that on the periodic table, hydrogen is the lightest element in the universe. As such, you can fit a lot more hydrogen atoms into a finite space than you can, say, lithium atoms.
The result is that any power source made with hydrogen will be infinitely more energy dense than a power source made with something else.
That has enormous implications.
In transportation markets, more energy density means hydrogen fuel cells have longer driver ranges and faster refuel times compared to batteries. In stationary markets, it means they have more consistent and robust power output. In all markets, it means hydrogen fuel cells are much lighter and more transportable.
Make no mistake, hydrogen adds enormous value to the world of clean energy.
The value proposition, however, isn’t a new one. After all, the periodic table hasn’t changed during the past 50 years. So, if nothing has changed, then what exactly will allow hydrogen to take over as a dominant force of clean energy this decade?
Well, a few things, actually.
For starters, the politics have changed. In the 1970s, no one cared about decarbonization. Now, seemingly every country and company in the world has a net-zero emissions target they wish to hit by 2030, 2040, or 2050. While stateside, the U.S. government is gearing up to pass a bill that includes $550 billion in green energy spending.
The costs have changed. Economies of scale and advanced technologies have led to the cost of hydrogen fuel cells dropping 60% over the past decade. Deloitte expects hydrogen fuel cell costs to drop below electric battery and combustion engine costs in just a few years.
The tech has changed. Technological breakthroughs and falling renewable energy costs have led to a new era of scalable “Green Hydrogen” production, wherein hydrogen is cost-effectively produced from renewable energy sources, like solar and wind – and not from natural gas, which is how most hydrogen has historically been produced.
In other words, while the periodic table hasn’t changed over the past 50 years, everything else has changed – and for first time ever, all the growth drivers for hydrogen have shown up at the same time.
In the words of Matthew Blieske, Shell’s global hydrogen product manager:
“[In the past] there was a policy missing, or the technology wasn’t quite ready, or people were not so serious about decarbonization. We don’t see those barriers anymore.”
With those barriers removed, the Hydrogen Economy will tip into its long overdue renaissance in the 2020s, creating what Morgan Stanley sees as an $11 TRILLION hydrogen market in the coming decades.
Nonetheless, plenty of otherwise “serious” investors are sleeping on the potential of hydrogen stocks. I’m not – I’ve seen what hydrogen was, why it wasn’t ready for mainstream use, and how, in 2022, all of the previous barriers to hydrogen becoming a ubiquity in clean energy will fall one by one like dominos. Considering this massive undercurrent of financial potential that most investors have yet to wake up to, there’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity to buy the future world leaders of clean energy while they’re on sale.
