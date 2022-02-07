EV Stocks Are on the Cusp of a Huge Breakout in 2022

Numbers don’t lie. So I want you to check out these electric vehicle (EV) delivery numbers, and tell me what they say about the state of the EV Revolution in 2022:
- Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivery volume increased 71% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021 to a record-high 309,000 vehicles.
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 10,489 vehicles in December, up 50% year-over-year.
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) delivered 14,087 vehicles in December, up 130% year-over-year.
- Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) delivered 16,000 vehicles in December, up 181% year-over-year.
What do you think? Up 71%, 50%, 130%, 181% — what do those numbers say about the EV Revolution today?
It’s obvious. They’re proof that the EV Revolution is accelerating — not decelerating — and that 2022 will be a breakout year for EV stocks.
What’s the driver here?
Well, in short, all the stars are finally aligning for mass uptake of EVs this year.
EV Stocks’ Time to Shine
For starters, EVs are finally cheaper than gas-powered cars. An April 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Energy found that the all-in lifetime cost for a gas-fueled car is about $95,000, while the all-in lifetime cost for a similar EV is about $90,000. That $95,000 figure will rise in 2022 because of soaring fuel prices, while the $90,000 number will drop because of economies of scale and falling battery costs. This, of course, means that in 2022, the delta in all-in lifetime costs between an EV and a gas-powered car will reach all-time highs, in favor of EVs.
So the economic drivers have shown up to the party. Prospective car buyers looking for the “best buy” are going to increasingly gravitate towards EVs in 2022.
Meanwhile, the technological drivers have shown up, too. Historically speaking, EVs have been limited by driving range and technological prowess. That’s no longer true. Case in point: Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID) unveiled its signature Lucid Air vehicle in late 2021, which features 500 miles of range — more than a gas-powered car — and has more horsepower than any Lamborghini ever made.
That’s just one example. But it’s a microcosm of the improving technology phenomenon sweeping across the industry. In 2022, the average driving range of an EV is projected to hit 275 miles, which is on-par with that of a gas-powered car.
Options Boom
Beyond that, in 2022, prospective car buyers are going to have more EV options to choose from than ever before. Not only are legacy automakers across the price spectrum — like Ford (NASDAQ:F), GM (NYSE:GM), Mercedes and BMW (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) — launching dozens of new EV models in 2022. But multiple EV startups — like Lucid, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV), Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) and more — will start actively delivering their EVs to consumers this year as well.
Basically, if you went into a car dealership in 2020 or 2021, you were greeted by a few EV models on the floor. In 2022, the floor will be dominated by EVs. That’s all you’ll see.
Falling costs, improving technology, more supply — what more could you want?
The EV Revolution is going to go mainstream in 2022. Electric vehicle adoption is going to soar like never before this year. And following suit, EV stocks are going to skyrocket hundreds of percent.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.