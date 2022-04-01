42-Year Wall Street Legend’s Next Chilling Prediction

Buy the SoFi Stock Dip With Both Hands! 📉

SoFi stock has a very practical pathway to 17X your money over the next few years

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Apr 1, 2022, 6:30 pm EDT

To watch the full episode, head on over to our sister channel at Hypergrowth Investing — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_bXQUazleo.

In this clip, Aaron and I return to the topic garnering lots of buzz lately – SoFi, the “Amazon of Finance.”

One of my core beliefs as an investor is that you should invest in products and services that you love ­– and boy do I love SoFi. Why? Well, for starters, consumer banking is a terrible experience. Everything you hate about the way traditional banking works, SoFi has fixed.

And at the current moment, SoFi is the unrivaled leader in this space.

This won’t change anytime soon, as SoFi stock has some durable competitive advantages that will allow it to turn into the “Amazon of Finance.”

By our numbers, SoFi stock has a very practical pathway to 17X your money over the next few years – if you buy the dip today!

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

