17 Stocks to Play Space Race 2.0

Wall Street has spent the last two years laser-focused on AI and semiconductors — but the next trillion-dollar boom could be happening 238,900 miles above your head.
A second space race is already underway, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most powerful industrial trends of the next two decades. From Moon bases to nuclear-powered habitats, the future of space is no longer science fiction — with the following space stocks, it’s investable reality.
Why Space Stocks Are Heating Up
At the heart of this new wave is NASA’s Artemis program, a multistage effort designed to return humans to the Moon and establish a permanent presence there.
But Artemis is only the beginning. As national space programs accelerate and private industry steps in, governments worldwide are pouring staggering sums into the space economy — with applications across defense, infrastructure, robotics, and clean energy.
- The U.S., China, EU, Russia, Japan, and India are all significantly increasing their space budgets.
- Space infrastructure — rockets, landers, satellites, and reactors — is now a geopolitical priority.
- Investors have an opportunity to position early in an underowned, underanalyzed sector.
Pure-Play Space Stocks: Direct Exposure to the Moonshot
If you’re looking for high-conviction bets in Space Race 2.0, start with these specialized companies:
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
- Specializes in small and medium payload launches.
- Electron rocket is operational; Neutron rocket is on the way.
- Strong advantage in launch cadence and frequency.
Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
- Builds lunar landers under NASA’s CLPS program.
- Nova-C lander already selected for Moon cargo runs.
- Key player in Artemis logistics.
Redwire (RDW)
- Designs orbital construction tools and 3D printing systems.
- Active in Artemis and commercial in-orbit manufacturing.
- A leader in “factories in space” development.
Planet Labs (PL)
- Operates high-resolution Earth-imaging satellites.
- Supplies data to governments, researchers, and businesses.
- Vital to real-time decision-making on and off Earth.
AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- Building a satellite-to-smartphone broadband network.
- Could enable Moon-to-Earth communications without ground towers.
- Partners include major global telecoms.
BlackSky Technologies (BKSY)
- Provides real-time geospatial intelligence.
- Applications in defense, agriculture, and logistics.
- A crucial data provider in space mission planning.
Voyager Technologies (VOYG)
- Offers all-in-one space and defense solutions.
- Builds propulsion systems, ISR tech, and space infrastructure.
- Positioned for multiple government contract wins.
Firefly Aerospace (FLY)
- Recently went public.
- Builds rockets and landers with full-stack lunar mission capability.
- Secured multiple NASA contracts, including for the Blue Ghost lander.
Beyond Pure-Plays: The Broader Space Economy Stocks
You don’t have to invest in speculative startups to benefit from Space Race 2.0. Established companies are also positioned to thrive.
Defense & Aerospace Giants
- Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Boeing (BA), L3Harris (LHX)
- All are embedded in NASA and Department of Defense contracts.
- Offer long-term growth, dividends, and reduced volatility.
Nuclear Power: The Stealth Catalyst
NASA plans to install a 100-kilowatt nuclear fission reactor at the Moon’s south pole by 2030.
Top nuclear stocks tied to this initiative include:
- BWX Technologies (BWXT) – Partnered with NASA for nuclear propulsion.
- Centrus Energy (LEU) – Produces advanced HALEU fuel.
- Oklo (OKLO) – Building microreactors for remote applications.
- NuScale Power (SMR) – Developing small modular reactors for Earth and space.
- Constellation Energy (CEG) – The largest U.S. nuclear power provider, benefiting from rising demand.
Why Space Stocks Are Still Under the Radar
Despite the enormous potential, space stocks are still flying under Wall Street’s radar.
AI and EVs dominate the headlines, while space investing is still seen as niche or speculative. That’s exactly why now may be the perfect time to build exposure.
History shows that the biggest market winners often emerge from overlooked themes. And by the time the mainstream catches on, the easy money is already gone.
🤔 FAQ: Investing in the Space Economy
What are the best space stocks to buy in 2025?
Top names include Rocket Lab (RKLB), Intuitive Machines (LUNR), Redwire (RDW), and Planet Labs (PL) for pure-play exposure. For more stable exposure, consider Lockheed Martin (LMT) or Northrop Grumman (NOC).
Is the Artemis program a real investing catalyst?
Yes. NASA’s Artemis program is funded and underway, with global coordination and commercial contracts already issued. It’s the foundation of Space Race 2.0.
Why are nuclear stocks relevant to space investing?
NASA’s lunar missions will rely on nuclear energy for power and propulsion. Companies like BWX Technologies (BWXT) and Centrus Energy (LEU) are already contracted or producing enabling technologies.
Are space stocks risky?
Some are. Small-cap space companies offer high-upside potential but come with volatility. Large defense contractors offer a more balanced way to gain exposure.
How big is the space economy projected to become?
Analysts project trillions of dollars in global space spending over the next 20 years — covering infrastructure, communications, energy, and defense.