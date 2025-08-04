ChatGPT Was Just the Beginning. The Real Shift Starts Now.

Three years ago, ChatGPT exploded onto the scene, and the world changed overnight. At least, that’s how it felt to those who were paying close attention.
For most people, though, it was more like the frog in slowly boiling water – they remained comfortable and unaware for a while… until everything was different.
Now we’re seeing that same boiling-point shift happen again. But this time, it’s not with AI software. It’s physical, tangible: AI in the form of humanoid robots.
The countdown is on.
Tomorrow, my colleagues Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and I are unveiling something we believe could mark a turning point in the AI investment story.
It’s all part of a major event we’ve been preparing for months … and I want you to be ready.
That's why I sat down with our editor in chief, Luis Hernandez, to talk about what's coming next for AI – and why I believe the AI Robotics Revolution could eclipse even the internet in scale.

In short, this is the dawn of the AI Robotics Revolution – and we believe it could be even bigger than the internet.
Here’s why…
Popcorn, Soccer, and a $6,000 Price Tag
Right now, in Hollywood, Tesla’s (TSLA) Optimus is serving popcorn to customers at the Tesla Diner. Not in a demo lab or behind closed doors but right in front of people’s eyes.
Meanwhile, across the Pacific, soccer-playing robots are breaking new ground in China. They may not have Lionel Messi’s footwork, but their ability to instantly react to a randomly moving ball is astonishing.
They’re not just “smart.” They’re hyper-connected – and improving fast.
Then there’s Unitree, which is now selling household humanoid robots for just $6,000. That’s not a prototype – it’s a full-scale product ready for consumers right now.
These aren’t isolated stunts. They’re signals, all telling us one thing loud and clear:
The Robotic Revolution isn’t coming. It’s already underway.
What’s a “Robot Stack”— and Why Should You Care?
After ChatGPT made its grand debut, Nvidia (NVDA) quickly became the poster child of the AI boom. Why? Because every AI-driven app needed the same thing: the GPU firepower Nvidia’s chips provide.
Software may have been the product, but silicon was the bottleneck. And Nvidia owned it.
We think robotics is about to follow the same playbook.
To build humanoid robots at scale, we need more than clever software. We need an entirely new supply chain: actuators, vision chips, specialty semiconductors (XPUs), rare earth magnets, and more. Elon Musk himself called it “a completely different supply chain.”
That’s where the “robot stack” comes in.
The robot stack is the hardware and infrastructure layer that underpins physical AI, just like the large language model (LLM) stack (Nvidia, Super Micro, etc.) powered the proliferation of software like ChatGPT.
That stack is being built out right now. And we’re already seeing investors profiting big from early winners.
Take MP Materials (MP): Last month this U.S.-based rare-earth supplier landed big investments from both Apple (AAPL) and the U.S. government. And then the stock doubled within days.
This is the ground floor. And just like in early 2023, most of the world is not paying attention… yet.
From Novelty to Normal in 36 Months?
When I moved to Phoenix a year ago, I was stunned the first time I saw a Waymo robotaxi cruise by without a driver. But just three months later, the novelty had worn off because these cars were everywhere. Now it’s normal to be surrounded by self-driving cars at a stoplight.
The same adoption curve is coming for humanoid robots.
It won’t be a flashy takeover. It’ll be quiet, gradual, and then – suddenly – ubiquitous.
Think about it:
- Most people now use ChatGPT at work, sometimes every day.
- Optimus robots are already working real jobs.
- Household bots are currently selling for less than the price of a MacBook Pro.
That leads us to believe that in three to five years, humanoid robots could be as common as Teslas on the road. And the economic ripple effects will be enormous…
When ChatGPT hit, stocks tied to the LLM stack exploded. Nvidia, Super Micro (SMCI), Broadcom (AVGO), and others soared 1,000% or more.
Now the smart money is rotating into the AI robotics stack. And if history is any guide, this trade could be even bigger…
Because this time, we’re not just deploying software… but an entirely new labor force.
This is the moment before a tech revolution goes mainstream. And investors who move now – before the robots start taking meetings and dominating headlines – will be positioning themselves ahead of a global paradigm shift.
