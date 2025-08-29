Why Opendoor and AI Stocks Could Be Set to Boom … and Then Bust

The biggest tech stock boom since the dot-com era is unfolding right now, and it could hand investors immense gains – if they know when to step off the dance floor.
A Fed-fueled frenzy in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks promises a windfall for those who play it right. But there’s a catch …
This party is setting up an equally spectacular hangover.
In other words, enjoy the boom, but be prepared for the bust.
In our latest Being Exponential podcast, we take a look at how this AI frenzy will unfold, starting with some of the best stocks to buy to cash in. Just click the image below to watch now:
A New Tech Frenzy With a Big Promise (and Bigger Risks)
AI is heralded as the next industrial revolution, and every investor wants a piece of it. Even struggling companies are reinventing themselves with an “AI pivot” to ride the hype.
Case in point: Opendoor (OPEN) – a beaten-down real estate tech stock – suddenly surged nearly 10x in a matter of months this year.
The catalyst? Two magic letters: AI.
A new CEO talked up an AI-powered model, and retail traders swarmed in, some dreaming of a 100× jackpot.
Yet such euphoria carries a warning. When stocks skyrocket on excitement rather than earnings, the eventual crash can be brutal.
History Repeats Itself?
The last time tech investors were this giddy, it was the late 1990s.
Back then, the internet was the transformative technology everyone bet on – and tech stocks doubled, then doubled again.
Between 1995 and 2000, the Nasdaq surged five-fold, peaking in March 2000. But then the bubble burst – the Nasdaq plummeted 77% by late 2002 and wouldn’t reclaim its 2000 peak for 15 years.
Today’s market has shades of that mania. AI fever is in full swing.
Consider: ChatGPT – the breakout AI chatbot – gained one million users in only 5 days, a speed that took platforms like Netflix and Facebook years to reach.
Companies everywhere are touting AI projects to justify lofty valuations. And tellingly, the Nasdaq’s trajectory in this AI era is mirroring the dot-com bubble’s climb almost step for step.
Cheap Money Chasing Exponential Growth
Here’s a contrarian insight: the fuel for this tech frenzy is coming from an unlikely source – the Federal Reserve.
Yes, the Fed is about to make the AI boom even bigger.
How?
By cutting interest rates in the coming months.
Lower rates act like nitro fuel for corporate spending. But unlike past cycles, that money won’t flow evenly across the economy…
It will pour disproportionately into AI.
Think about it: when borrowing costs plunge, companies can raise cash on the cheap. In 2025, no CFO is going to spend that windfall on new office buildings or rehiring workers. The top priority in virtually every boardroom is investing in AI and automation.
Companies are pouring money into AI not for kicks, but to save money long-term by streamlining operations. In short, cheap money will chase high-tech efficiency, not old-school expansion.
Wall Street’s conventional wisdom says rate cuts will “lift all boats,” reviving laggards like homebuilders or automakers.
Don’t buy it.
The reality may be the opposite: easy money will chase exponential growth, not slow growth.
The coming rate cuts could actually narrow the rally to a few AI-centric winners instead of broadening it. Already, a handful of AI-driven giants are propping up the market while many other stocks lag behind.
That gap may only widen as capital gets cheaper.
How to Play the Final Stage of the Boom
Yes, easier money may ignite the most explosive year or two for tech stocks yet – a late-stage melt-up of the AI boom.
But what follows could be painful…
Every frenzy eventually burns out, and this one will be no exception. Watch for the warning signs: sketchy startup IPOs at crazy valuations, everyone bragging about “can’t-lose” AI stocks, price targets that defy all logic. (Some traders are already fantasizing about 100X gains on shaky meme stocks – a clear sign of late-stage euphoria.)
When reality catches up – whether through rising costs, bad earnings, or buyer exhaustion – the reversal could be swift and ugly.
The key now is vigilance. You don’t want to miss out on the gains of this ride, but you also don’t want to be the last one dancing when the music stops.
That means ride the AI wave – stick with quality companies at the heart of the boom – but have your exit strategy ready.
Enjoy the upside, but set clear rules for when to take profits. If only a few stocks are propping up the market, or if everyone around you is chasing hot AI trades, that’s your cue to start taking some chips off the table.
In sum, a thrilling yet perilous finale lies ahead.
AI’s promise is real – just as the internet’s was – and it will change the world, so invest in this revolution but do it with a plan. Remember the dot-com lesson: those who cashed out before the crash kept their fortunes, while those who rode it to the bitter end saw their wealth wiped out.
The Fed’s “punch bowl” is about to turbocharge the AI stock party. Enjoy the celebration, but know when to grab your coat – because when the party winds down and the crowd rushes for the exits, only the prudent will keep their winnings.