Quant Ratings Updated on 93 Stocks

Wall Street came back from the long holiday weekend in a poor mood.
Walmart Inc. (WMT) released its fourth-quarter earnings today, and while the retail giant beat both earnings and sales expectations, it provided a weak guidance.
So, the question on most folks’ minds right now: Is the U.S. consumer really strong?
Now, I don’t trust a lot of the economic data for January. January is the biggest month for seasonal adjustments, and I anticipate we’ll see big revisions to the January payroll and retail sales reports in the upcoming months.
So for today, let’s take a look at a consumer good company across the pond…
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is a British company made up of the three main bottling companies for The Coca-Cola Company in Western Europe. The company makes, sells and distributes soft drinks for consumers across the western continent, including Great Britain, Germany, Portugal, and Spain, just to name a few.
Last week, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners announced its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, February 2023. For the quarter, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners reported earnings of €3.39 per share and revenue of €17.3 billion, a 13% and 15.5% year-over-year increase, respectively. For full-year 2023, the company expects revenue growth of 6-8%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded in my Portfolio Grader this weekend from a C-rating, or “Hold,” or a B-rating, or “Buy.” (Walmart remains at a C-rating, as it has for the last two weeks)
Now, I also want to discuss the rest of my Portfolio Grader revisions. After taking a closer look at the latest institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health over the weekend, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 93 blue-chip stocks.
Chances are you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim accordingly. I’ve listed the first 10 stocks below that were upgraded from a Hold to a Buy. For the full list of 93 stocks – as well as their Fundamental and Quantitative Grades – click here.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Total Grade
|AEE
|Ameren Corporation
|B
|ALLE
|Allegion Public Limited Company
|B
|CARR
|Carrier Global Corp.
|B
|CCEP
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|B
|CHWY
|Chewy, Inc. Class A
|B
|EVRG
|Evergy, Inc.
|B
|HZNP
|Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
|B
|IBN
|ICICI Bank Limited Sponsored ADR
|B
|ITUB
|Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sponsored ADR Pfd
|B
|LULU
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|B
The bottom line is that companies that provide positive earnings, sales and future guidance are rewarded, while companies that reveal weak forward-looking guidance are shot. And in the current market environment, I want to focus on fundamentally superior stocks that can generate real, hold-in-your-hand cash now.
