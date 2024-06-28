Faraday Future Stock: FFIE Is a Risky but Intriguing EV Play for Bold Investors

You probably won’t be too impressed with Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) if you’re looking to invest in an electric vehicle manufacturer with rock-solid financials. Faraday Future stock is worth watching, so we’re assigning it a “B” grade as it may be appropriate for a small, speculative portfolio position.
After all, you can literally buy a share of Faraday Future for pocket change. However, before you dig in between your couch cushions for quarters and dimes, let’s see why risk-tolerant traders are busy talking about Faraday Future in 2024.
A Notable Delivery – and a Bridge to China?
First, we’ll start off with some positive news. Not long ago, Faraday Future delivered an FF 91 2.0 EV model to a “prominent retail investor,” Jun He.
What’s really notable about this news item is Faraday Future’s description of this EV model. In effect, the driver and passengers will get a high-tech “home living room experience.” This would include “in-car aggregated sports streaming, financial news browsing and stock quotes.”
These are, according to the company, some of the “unique 3rd AI Space features” included in the FF 91 2.0. Thus, there’s a chance that Faraday Future could be a pioneer in automotive artificial intelligence technology.
In other news, Faraday Future expects to divulge the details of its “US-China Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy” in the near future.
Apparently, the company has engaged in “preliminary discussions with several global” original equipment manufacturers and suppliers about how Faraday Future can “help build a bridge between U.S. and Chinese automotive industries through industrial coordination and collaboration.”
It certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing if Faraday Future can somehow reduce the EV-trade frictions between the U.S. and China. At the very least, it will be interesting to learn the details of Faraday Future’s plans in this area.
An Unknown Future for Faraday Future
There’s no denying Faraday Future’s financial difficulties, which The Wall Street Journal reported on in detail. Even if you’re only investing pocket change, you’ll definitely want to review Faraday Future’s ongoing challenges.
This doesn’t necessarily mean Faraday Future is a hopeless venture. The company is generating revenue and narrowed its year-over-year loss from operations in 2023. This improvement was, according to Faraday Future, attributable to a “significant reduction in operating expenses.”
The point is that Faraday Future stock traders already factored in some less-than-favorable news on the financial front. After all, if it’s in The Wall Street Journal, then it’s already known and priced in. Consequently, Faraday Future shares are quite affordable and there may be significant rebound potential.
Faraday Future Stock: Time to Dig Into Your Pockets?
Today, we’ve brought you a high-risk pocket-change stock for high-tech EV enthusiasts. Faraday Future certainly isn’t a perfect business in every way. At the same time, however, no one can accuse Faraday Future of being boring.
Faraday Future might actually surprise the global EV industry with AI-enhanced automotive features.
The company may even somehow build a “bridge” between the U.S. and China. So, Faraday Future stock gets a “B” grade and speculative investors might consider taking a very small share position.
On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.