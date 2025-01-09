A Glimpse at the Next Phase of AI – And How You Can Prepare…

This week, we were treated to a glimpse into the future, thanks to one of the most influential tech events in the world.
I’m talking about the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The event got its start back in 1967 in New York City. Since then, CES has had a history of debuting breakthrough technologies and dazzling innovators.
For example, in 1970, the very first video cassette recorder (VCR) was presented. In 1985 the Nintendo Entertainment System was introduced. The first Digital Versatile Disc (DVD) was unveiled in 1996. The original Xbox gaming console was revealed in 2001… and the list goes on and on.
Now, at this year’s event, there were over 4,500 exhibitors featuring about 1,400 startups. Many analysts and investors tune in throughout the week to hear what the big companies have to share during this event.
But all eyes were on NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) at the start of CES 2025 as CEO Jensen Huang gave the first keynote address on Monday evening. During this, Huang stunned the crowd by sharing a handful of ways that NVIDIA will continue its AI dominance for this year and onward.
So, in today’s Market 360, I want to highlight the key takeaways from Huang’s speech. Then I’ll share the impact this has on AI… and the best way to profit from it.
Project DIGITS
First and foremost, if you would like to watch the entirety of Huang’s speech, you can watch it on YouTube here. But if you don’t have an hour and a half to watch the whole thing, let me give you the high points.
The first thing to note is that Huang introduced NVIDIA’s newest Blackwell-based chip, the GB10 superchip. However, the real story is that this chip will power something called Project DIGITS, a small, personal AI supercomputer.
Huang shared that it runs 200B parameter models and delivers one petaflop of AI performance. In other words, it can run ChatGPT-sized models from your desktop computer using a generic power outlet.
Source: Gigazine
Developed for AI researchers and data scientists the device will cost $3,000.
By making such powerful computing available in a single workstation, this could open up access to smaller organizations, developers and researchers who can’t afford to access large cloud infrastructures.
The device is expected to start shipping in May 2025.
The Cosmos Platform
The next thing Huang announced on Monday was a new platform, called Cosmos.
The purpose of this platform is to help developers run simulations for physical AI systems. It uses world foundations models (WFMs), AI models that simulate real-world conditions. So, the idea is that, according to NVIDIA, companies can “build, evaluate, deploy, and simulate physical AI models faster while minimizing testing and validation risks in the real world.”
It is important to note that this is the world’s first WFM, and Huang shared that it was trained on 20 million hours of video, which focused on physical dynamic things. And the first wave of these models is available to developers now.
Now, I realize the technical jargon around Cosmos may be too much to fully wrap our heads around. But the bottom line is that Cosmos is an AI that actually understands how the real world works. And that’s a big deal. In fact, Huang talked about the implications of Cosmos – specifically autonomous vehicles (AVs) and humanoid robots, both of which will benefit immensely from this new platform.
For the automotive industry, he stated that, “our offering to this industry is the three computers, the training systems to train the AIs, the simulation systems, and the synthetic data generation systems… and also the computer that’s inside the car.”
Huang proceeded to share that NVIDIA is already working with just about every major car company. But he also announced NVIDIA’s new partnerships with Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)to help integrate NVIDIA tech into their vehicles. (Shares of Aurora shot up 30% on the news.)
Huang even went as far as to predict that AVs will be the first multi-trillion-dollar robotics industry.
And speaking of robotics, Cosmos can be used to help robots learn complex tasks and understand environments more efficiently. This could help reduce the time and cost it takes to physically test humanoid robots, which are currently in development and could be used in everything from caregiving and medical assistance to factories and warehouses to disaster response and more.
In short, Huang called Cosmos “the ChatGPT moment for robotics.”
Coming Up in January
All in all, there are a couple of takeaways we can take from Huang’s keynote speech as well as the CES show as a whole.
The first is that NVIDIA is likely to continue its dominance in the AI arena for quite some time. That’s because it is not merely resting on its laurels with its current chips, which are already dominant. Instead, it is venturing into many different areas and in some cases single-handedly showing the world how to use AI in new, dynamic ways. (I elaborated on why I think NVIDIA will be the Stock of the Decade here.)
The other takeaway is that whether we’re talking about supercomputers, AVs, robots or anything else featured at CES, it’s clear that AI will be needed to bring these concepts to life.
But the problem that still remains is how we can support these mass amounts of data.
