Trump 2.0 Kicks Off With a $500 Billion AI Investment

Back on January 11, I told readers that they needed to prepare for sweeping changes during a Trump 2.0 presidency. I even warned that his first 100 days will trigger what I call “Trump’s 100-Day Melt-Up.”
After that issue of Market 360 went out, I went to Mar-a-Lago later that night. It was the weekend before the Trump team would travel to Washington D.C. for the inauguration.
Now, every time I have been to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has been a gracious host to my family, and we have wonderful memories of our times there.
But this time was different. The excitement was palpable. You could tell that some big things were in store.
One thing I’ve been excited about was what a Trump presidency would mean for artificial intelligence. For the past few weeks, I’ve stated that one of the top priorities for Trump 2.0 will be to light a fire under the AI Boom by slashing regulations and dismantling roadblocks to development. I said we should expect to see a massive buildout of data centers, electrical infrastructure, nuclear facilities, natural gas plants and more.
In fact, the day before he took office, Trump said as much. As Bloomberg reports:
On the eve of taking office, Trump said that he would pave the way for “people with a lot of money” to invest in so-called “AI plants” to power data centers for artificial intelligence.
So, it should come as no surprise that Trump 2.0 just delivered a whopper of an announcement on the AI buildout this week. I’ll share the details, what it means for the AI Boom – and how you can profit from Trump 2.0 – in today’s Market 360.
The Largest AI Investment in History
On Tuesday, the White House announced a new joint private-sector investment to build AI infrastructure across the United States. Called “The Stargate Project,” it will take place over the next four years and is headlined by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle Corporation (ORCL), and MGX (a tech-focused investment group established by the government of Abu Dhabi).
The price tag? $500 billion. That makes it the largest private investment in AI we’ve seen so far.
Now, the first $100 billion is being put to work right away by building the first data center in Abilene, Texas, with the rest to follow soon.
For its part, Oracle will help build and operate the data centers. OpenAI will handle the AI side of things, while Softbank will act as a primary financier. The data centers will run on NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) chips – no surprise there. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Arm Holdings plc (ARM) are also involved in the project.
At the announcement, President Trump was joined by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, along with Oracle founder Larry Ellison and Softbank’s Masayoshi Son.
I don’t think I can overstate how big a deal this is, folks.
Son may have put it best when he called the venture “the beginning of a golden age.”
According to Reuters, these tech visionaries gave Trump credit for the news. “We wouldn’t have decided to do this, unless you won,” Son said.
In his comments, Altman referenced the race to artificial general intelligence (AGI) – or the ability of AI to understand or learn any task better than a human. He mentioned the critical nature of this partnership and Trump’s involvement in making it happen.
Trump may not know all the ins and outs of tech, but he knows we need to win the race to AGI. And he wants to beat the Chinese – or anyone else – to the punch.
The bottom line is that the AI buildout is the Manhattan Project and Space Race of our time. So, we can expect to see more announcements of ambitious projects in the weeks and months ahead.
What to Expect From Trump 2.0
Naturally, stocks like NVIDIA jumped about 5% on the news. Arm, which designs chips, leaped about 15%. But other companies that will benefit were up on the news, too. In fact, one of our Growth Investor Buy List stocks that’s crucial to the construction of these data centers has climbed roughly 15%.
I have been telling my Growth Investor subscribers for months to prepare for Trump 2.0. I’ve said that as soon as Trump takes office, the U.S. economy will begin to hit the overdrive button, leading the entire world on a new trajectory of growth. (But of course, America will benefit the most.)
In fact, I have gone on record saying that…
- If Trump can get manufacturing going, we are at 4% GDP growth…
- If he gets a “peace dividend” by ending the conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, we are at 5% GDP growth…
- And if he can make the government more efficient, then we may even briefly hit 6% GDP growth.
So, if Son is right, and we are about to enter a “golden age,” then we need to gear up to profit. But time is running out…
