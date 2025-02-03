Trump’s Tariffs, DeepSeek Rocks the AI Race and Upcoming Earnings

Welcome to the second installment of our weekly Monday series of Market 360, where I give you a breakdown of my recent Navellier Market Buzz video on YouTube! If you’re just joining us, we’re happy to have you! You can check out last Monday’s post here so you can get caught up.
This week, Jason Bodner joins us again to talk about what happened when DeepSeek entered the AI scene, what we anticipate from President Trump’s tariffs and preview earnings from several companies that are set to announce soon, including Ford Motor Company (F), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).
I should add that this video was recorded before Trump announced this morning that he would delay the 25% tariffs on Mexico by one month after the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, agreed to deploy troops to the border and enter negotiations. But the 25% tariff on Canada, along with the 10% tariff on China, are set to take place tomorrow, February 4.
But as I explained to my Growth Investor subscribers in a Special Market Podcast this morning, all of these fears about tariffs are overblown.
In the meantime, for my and Jason’s thoughts on DeepSeek, tariffs and earnings, you can click the play button below!
Welcome to the “shock and awe” of Trump 2.0, folks.
I will stay on top of events as they develop – and will keep you updated with my latest analysis.
Things are moving fast – in addition to tariffs, we’ve already seen Trump sign a series of executive orders related to energy, manufacturing and artificial intelligence that could have profound effect on certain stocks.
I should add my system gave a “buy” rating to all of the top 30 performing stocks of President Trump’s first term. And I’ve identified a handful of picks that I expect to prosper during Trump 2.0…
