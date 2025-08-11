Earnings Season Is on Fire – Who’s Next to Beat?

Last week, markets continued their winning streak. The S&P 500 nearly closed at an all-time high on Friday, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ reached a new record twice.
One of the reasons for the positive action in stocks is the dissipating fears around tariffs. Over the weekend, the White House announced an agreement with NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) to collect a 15% fee in return for allowing the company’s H20 chips to be sold in China.
Not only is this move unprecedented, it’s also notable because the deadline to extend the tariff “pause” with China is on Tuesday. So, we’ll see what happens there.
The other reason for the positive market action is the fact that we’re in the midst of another fantastic earnings season.
As of last week, 90% of S&P 500 companies reported. Of these companies, 81% reported both positive earnings and revenue surprises. Currently, the earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 11.8%.
In addition, we did a special bonus episode this week focusing primarily on earnings. We discussed some of the major surprises from last week’s earnings announcements, as well as some of the major companies reporting this week, including Celanese Corporation (CE), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH), and Deere & Company (DE).
But that’s not all… I also took a moment to offer my take on the critical economic reports set to come out this week: The Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Producer Price Index (PPI) and U.S. retail sales.
AI’s Next Big Moneymaker
Although earnings season is nearly over, there are still a few major companies yet to announce. And, of course, the grand finale will be when NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) releases results on Wednesday, August 27, after the market closes.
Aside from poring over NVIDIA’s numbers, I’m particularly curious to hear what CEO Jensen Huang will have to say about the robotics revolution – otherwise known as Physical AI. In recent comments, Huang has referred to Physical AI as the next big thing.
In short, this next wave of the AI Revolution will be when AI learns how to problem-solve in the real world and not just behind a screen.
This is a huge deal, folks. In fact, I, along with my InvestorPlace colleagues Eric Fry and Luke Lango, believe this is going to be a $20 trillion opportunity.
