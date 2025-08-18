Powell at Jackson Hole + 13 Big Stock Questions This Week

The markets once again had a strong week, with all three indexes posting strong gains last week.
This came amid a mixed bag of economic reports. As I mentioned in last Friday’s Market 360, the CPI (Consumer Price Index) report was solid, showing inflation came in below economists’ expectations. The PPI (Producer Price Index) report, on the other hand, was downright disappointing. Meanwhile, the retail sales report was neither good nor bad… and that’s exactly what we wanted. Remember, a lackluster report puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut key interest rates.
Speaking of the Fed, the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium is set to kick off on Thursday. And with the likelihood of a September interest rate cut rising, the spotlight will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at this event.
To get more thoughts on this, I had a couple of special guests on this week’s Navellier Market Buzz: My friend and colleague, Jason Bodner, and Tammy Marshall, known as the “Fibonacci Princess.”
This week, we talked about what we’re expecting to hear from Powell. Plus, we went over a few stocks that I’ve received a lot of questions on, including Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). We also talked about a few big retailers with earnings set to come out this week, like Home Depot Inc. (HD), Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) and Target Corp. (TGT).
A “Hidden” Reason Why Trump Wants a Rate Cut
As I mentioned earlier, the Jackson Hole symposium is coming up on Thursday, and there’s one person who’ll be watching like a hawk: President Trump.
He hasn’t been quiet about his feelings for the Fed and how rate cuts should have come sooner. And while there are a number of reasons why the President wants a cut, there’s one that barely gets any attention.
See, President Trump is desperate to jump-start growth in the U.S. economy. Not only because mid-term elections are coming up soon… but because the U.S. is losing ground in the AI race.
To catch up, he’s going to need help from a little-known sector that is critical to AI’s success.
In fact, Trump has already fast-tracked some of these companies to ensure that they have everything they need to fuel the next phase of the AI Revolution.
