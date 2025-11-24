The Real Reason NVIDIA Tanked After “Perfect” Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) was supposed to save the market last week.
And after reporting near-perfect results – with strong sales, earnings and upbeat guidance – it looked poised to do just that.
However, the AI Revolution’s leader also reported an 89% jump in receivables. That triggered fears that customers buying NVIDIA chips might not be able to afford them.
Add on stubborn “AI bubble”… and this led to NVIDIA selling off quickly.
I think the receivables argument is bogus because NVIDIA isn’t going to sell chips to people if they don’t get paid.
It’s an example of markets reacting but not thinking.
So, in Sunday’s Navellier Market Buzz – my weekly YouTube video podcast – I did a deep dive with special guest Adam Johnson about what happened with NVIDIA and what’s really going on.
We also talked about the scrapped merger of private credit funds by Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), concerns around AI data center power shortages and the Federal Reserve’s tone ahead of its December 10 meeting.
The Hidden Signal Behind the Noise
Everything Adam and I discussed in this week’s episode is evidence of a signal hiding behind all of the noise.
We’re reaching the point where AI demand and capital investment are accelerating faster than the traditional financial system can fully digest.
It’s why NVIDIA’s “perfect” earnings can still spark panic, why data center buildouts are overwhelming the grid, why private lenders are hitting structural limits and why the Fed suddenly sounds like it’s racing to keep up.
This signal is something that I’m calling the Economic Singularity.
This is the moment where AI, automation and exponential computing begin driving economic outcomes faster than humans can model or manage.
It’s behind all the volatility, confusion and opportunity we’re seeing today.
And as history shows, investors who understand a shift like this early stand to benefit the most.
