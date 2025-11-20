NVIDIA’s Earnings Confirm It: “In Jensen We Trust”

There are certain leaders whose impact stretches far beyond their own companies – the kind of figures whose decisions can move entire sectors.
Steve Jobs was one of them. His ideas changed how people lived. And they moved markets.
Every keynote reshaped expectations. Entire industries had to adjust to wherever Apple Inc. (AAPL) went next.
He influenced the trajectory of the entire tech market. And if things ever got dicey or uncertain, just a few words would often do the trick to reassure investors.
The point is, Jobs wasn’t just any CEO.
On a similar note, Warren Buffett became the market’s steady anchor over his long career.
For example, during 2008, at the height of the financial crisis, Buffett penned a column in The New York Times titled “Buy American. I Am.”
The column reassured investors when they needed it most. By encouraging a long-term, rational outlook amid the panic, investors who listened made out very well over the long run.
Two very different figures, two very different philosophies. But both served a critical leadership role in the market.
Now, with Buffett stepping into retirement and Jobs’ era long behind us, we’re left to wonder: Who will fill their shoes?
Folks, today, that figure is NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) Jensen Huang.
His company powers the AI Revolution. And the AI Revolution is what’s driving our economy – and the market. And as we just saw again this week, every single NVIDIA earnings report has become a market-moving event.
When Jensen speaks, the AI world listens… and so does Wall Street.
With the market in a sour mood recently (as we discussed in Tuesday’s Market 360), a single line of guidance from Huang could set the tone for the entire tech sector. Because, like it or not, this is his era.
This is Jensen’s moment – and in Jensen we trust.
So, in today’s Market 360, I’ll cover NVIDIA’s latest earnings and explain what they mean for the opportunities ahead.
Breaking Down NVIDIA’s Latest Results
NVIDIA delivered another outstanding quarter – one that should put to rest any speculation about a slowdown in AI demand.
For its third quarter in fiscal year 2026, the company achieved record revenue of $57 billion and earnings of $1.30 per share. That represents 62% year-over-year revenue growth and 60% year-over-year earnings growth.
Both figures topped expectations. Wall Street was looking for earnings of $1.26 per share on $55.09 billion in revenue, so NVIDIA posted a 3.2% earnings surprise and a 3.5% revenue surprise.
The biggest highlight once again came from NVIDIA’s data center business. Data center revenue reached a record $51.2 billion, up 66% year-over-year, and was comfortably above analyst estimates of $49.3 billion.
CEO Huang noted that “Blackwell sales are off the charts” and that cloud GPUs remain sold out. NVIDIA also highlighted that Blackwell Ultra has become its leading architecture across all customer categories, while prior-generation Blackwell systems continue to see strong demand.
Looking ahead, NVIDIA expects revenues of approximately $65 billion in the fourth quarter, representing 65% year-over-year growth and surpassing Wall Street’s current estimate of $62.02 billion.
In short: NVIDIA sees continued strength well into 2026.
The market reacted positively to the news, with NVIDIA rallying this morning. The results also helped lift several AI-related names that had sold off earlier in the week due to concerns about weakening demand and sent the NASDAQ up more than 2% today out of the gate. (Although Wall Street took back those gains, and then some, later due to worries about the Fed not cutting rates in December.)
And according to my Stock Grader (subscription required), NVIDIA currently holds a B-rating, meaning it is “Strong” – reflecting excellent fundamentals and continued institutional buying pressure.
These blowout results – strong sales, strong earnings and stronger guidance – capped what has been the best earnings season in four years for the S&P 500. And for anyone still questioning whether AI demand is cooling, NVIDIA’s performance sent a very clear message: The AI buildout remains firmly intact.
What Wall Street Is Overlooking
To truly understand NVIDIA right now, you must look beyond the headlines. Because the data coming out of the AI supply chain tells a very different story than the mood on Wall Street.
A few weeks ago, Jensen Huang revealed that NVIDIA has already secured $500 billion in booked orders for 2025 and 2026. Think about that for a moment…
A half-trillion dollars’ worth of GPUs, networking hardware and next-generation systems that customers have ordered are already on the books.
Analysts immediately raised their 2026 revenue expectations because this level of visibility is extremely rare in the semiconductor industry.
We’re also seeing significant commitments across the rest of the AI landscape. This past Tuesday, NVIDIA and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) committed up to $15 billion to Anthropic, one of the fastest-growing frontier AI model developers. In turn, Anthropic agreed to purchase $30 billion in cloud compute and use up to 1 gigawatt of NVIDIA-based hardware. That’s a buildout that could cost more than $20 billion on its own.
These large-scale commitments lock in demand years in advance.
This comes on top of OpenAI’s plan to spend $1.4 trillion on new compute resources – a massive buildout that will rely heavily on NVIDIA hardware and architectures. All of this points to significantly larger workloads, more model training and much greater data center capacity in the years ahead.
This is why the headlines often feel disconnected from the numbers. Wall Street is arguing about margins and wording in the guidance – and the worrywarts are talking about “AI bubbles.” Meanwhile, the companies driving the AI buildout are racing to secure capacity years in advance.
That’s the real story. AI demand isn’t moderating – it’s broadening. And it highlights just how early we still are in this buildout.
What This Means Going Forward
Once the dust settles from NVIDIA’s results, it’s important to keep our focus on the bigger picture.
The AI buildout is still accelerating. The day-to-day reaction to earnings doesn’t change the larger trend.
Data center operators, model developers, energy suppliers and network builders are all preparing for workloads far larger than anything we’ve seen before. NVIDIA’s results reflect the scale of the AI economy, not just the momentum of one company.
And this buildout isn’t happening in isolation. When you look at rising backlogs… multiyear commitments for compute capacity… America onshoring more manufacturing and infrastructure… and GDP estimates rising as a direct result of the AI boom, it becomes clear that we’re entering a new phase of growth.
A phase where AI doesn’t just improve productivity – it becomes the engine of productivity.
That’s the foundation of what I call the Economic Singularity – a period when AI-driven output, innovation and infrastructure begin compounding together and reshaping our entire economy.
But here’s the part most investors are missing…
The biggest winners of the Economic Singularity won’t just be the obvious AI giants. They’ll be the companies building the essential systems, software and infrastructure behind the entire AI Revolution.
These are the businesses seeing rising backlogs, accelerating demand and multiyear visibility — and they’re still flying below most of Wall Street’s radar.
That’s why I recently put together the special report The Singularity 7: The New Exponential Wealth Machines of the AI Revolution, where I identify seven companies at the epicenter of this transformation and explain why I believe they have the potential to deliver extraordinary returns in the years ahead.
You can learn more about the Economic Singularity – and how to get your hands on my full research, including The Singularity 7 report – by clicking here.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
Editor, Market 360
P.S. The government’s sovereign wealth fund – which we’ve discussed here over the past few months – is also going to keep this boom powering forward. Its mandate is simple: direct federal capital into the U.S. companies most essential to our long-term technological leadership. We’re already seeing what happens when that money hits the news – certain stocks tied to key AI initiatives have surged 200%, 300%, even 400% in a matter of days.
Now, my InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango has been digging deeply into this trend, and he’s uncovered some research I think you’ll want to see. Luke believes we’re in the early stages of a modern “Manhattan Project for AI,” and that a select group of smaller U.S. firms could be next in line for major government backing. He’s preparing a new broadcast that reveals the first company on his shortlist – and explains why early investors could see 10X potential over the next one to two years as this federal AI buildout accelerates.
Keep an eye out for that next week. You’ll want to see what he’s found.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)