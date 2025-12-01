The Biggest Thanksgiving Rally Since 2012… Plus, What Small Cap Strength Signals for 2026

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving last week!
The markets definitely got into the holiday spirit during the three days before Thanksgiving, with the S&P 500 rising 1.6%, the Dow increasing 2.1% and the tech-heavy NASDAQ climbing 1.5%. And despite finishing on a low note on Friday, last week’s rally was the biggest Thanksgiving rally since 2012.
What happened? Well, to put it simply, the short sellers disappeared. They probably went home to see their mom and apologize for being so disruptive to the market. Hopefully, they’ll be better moving forward – but that’s a different story.
In fact, small caps actually had the largest gain early last week, with the Russell 2000 gaining 5%. This tells me that an “early January effect” has begun, which will lead to a spectacular start to 2026.
The point is that the holidays are a happy time of year, and that’s good for the market. So, in this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I explained more about the resurgence of small caps. I also discussed what weakening labor and confidence data mean for the Federal Reserve and a potential rate cut next week. I also gave my thoughts on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) buying one of Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL) AI chips, and if this will actually give NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) some real competition.
Why Last Week’s Rally Is Just the Beginning
Everything we covered in this week’s episode fits into a much bigger story.
You see, last week’s pre-Thanksgiving rally was only the beginning. In fact, I expect 2026 to be one of the best years for the market in my career.
That’s because we will begin to see a massive wave of previously announced deals begin to take shape. From huge data center projects to semiconductor factories and more, I predict our economy will hit a 5% GDP growth rate soon.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Just underneath the surface, one of the biggest threats – and opportunities – of our lifetimes will take shape next year.
It’s what I call the Economic Singularity – the point where AI begins to become the primary driver of efficiency, productivity and economic growth.
Investors who recognize this shift early and position accordingly will have a major advantage over everyone still treating this as a normal cycle.
