Palantir’s Biggest Rival Revealed

Wall Street is heading into one of its most pivotal weeks of the year.
One reason is the Federal Reserve. The central bank will announce its key interest rate decision on Wednesday. And while it is widely expected to remain steady at the 3.5% – 3.75% range, Wall Street will be looking for clues to the Fed’s thinking on the economy and inflation in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
On top of that, earnings season is kicking into high gear, with five of the Magnificent Seven set to report this week: Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).
What’s interesting about this earnings season is that, so far, companies have to beat on all key metrics across the board and guide higher, just to survive.
We saw this last week when GE Vernova (GEV) announced earnings that beat expectations and raised guidance, sending the stock up 14%. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) also beat on earnings, but it fell about 4% as investors worried about its outlook and AI spending plans.
In this week’s Navellier Market Buzz, I explain what investors are actually rewarding this earnings season. Then, I reveal Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) biggest rival, a company that’s challenging Palantir’s dominance in defense and AI. The name might surprise you.
Click the image below to watch now.
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Plus, the grades in Stock Grader (subscription required) have been updated this week! Click here to plug in your own stocks and see how they’re rated.
What the Market Is Really Responding To
What we’re seeing during this earnings season isn’t random.
When one company beats expectations and surges, it’s a sign the market is reacting to more than the headlines.
The challenge is that by the time most investors understand what’s really driving a big move, the biggest gains are already gone.
That’s where TradeSmith’s Signals system comes in.
It scans thousands of stocks every day, looking for specific patterns that have historically led to outsized moves, identifying them before they happen.
In fact, in a five-year backtest, this approach uncovered more than 30,000 signals and produced a model portfolio with a 12X return and a 73% win rate.
That kind of consistency suggests these patterns aren’t random.
For you, that could mean a chance to spot opportunities earlier, position yourself ahead of the crowd and avoid chasing moves after they’ve already played out.
My colleague Keith Kaplan explains how it works in his recent presentation, The AI Signals Trading Event.
But I should warn you – this presentation will be closed tomorrow at midnight, so you’ll want to watch it now before it’s taken down.
Click here to watch the full presentation.
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below: