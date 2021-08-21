Nearly $370 Billion Is About to Get Poured Into This Booming Industry

It’s supposed to be “off season” in Washington D.C. right now. But, as opposed to taking advantage of their recess, legislators are moving forward with passing some hefty bills and budget plans.
I’m talking, of course, about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion 2022 budget plan.
Both plans have passed the Senate, and while there are still some obstacles to them being enacted into law, those obstacles are becoming smaller and smaller by the day. It increasingly looks like both bills will eventually be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden and enacted into law next year.
What are the implications?
There are many. We’re talking about $4.5 trillion in spending, in an economy whose gross domestic product is just north of $20 trillion. Naturally, the economic implications are going to be huge.
But of particular relevance, nearly $370 billion of combined funding in these two bills will go toward accelerating one red-hot industry — and it’s in this red-hot industry that I think you’ll find some of the biggest stock market winners in 2022.
Which industry am I talking about? The clean energy sector.
In the infrastructure bill, about $100 billion in spending is being dedicated toward clean energy projects. Meanwhile, about $200 billion in the 2022 budget plan will go to the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, most of which will be dedicated to advancing clean energy projects. Same with the Environment and Public Works Committee, which will receive around $70 billion.
Overall, we’re talking about nearly $370 billion in funding between the two bills that will start getting poured into the economy in 2022 to accelerate consumer and enterprise adoption for clean energy solutions.
The exact details of the spending are still being worked out. Proposals include construction of a nationwide electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure network, extension of the current EV tax credit, a new tax credit for energy storage systems, a fund for solar energy projects in low-income communities, and more.
Regardless of how those details pan out, we’re talking about a huge injection of funding to accelerate what is already a red-hot industry.
In the first half of 2021, about 120,000 EVs were sold in California — which is almost as much as the 145,000 bought throughout all of 2020. Nationwide solar market installation grew 46% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021. Global energy storage capacity is expected to more than double this year — and the U.S. is expected to drive about half of that growth.
Long story short, clean energy companies already have a ton of momentum, and they’re about to get turbo-charged in 2022 thanks to enormous federal support.
And yet, many clean energy stocks have been slammed in 2021. The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) has shed 33% of its value since February.
This is a golden buying opportunity.
Once 2022 rolls around and all this federal spending shows up to the party, clean energy solutions demand is going to soar, these companies are going to hit the fast-forward button on their revenues and profits, and their beaten-up stock prices are going to skyrocket higher.
