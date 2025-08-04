How to Beat Wall Street to the Next AI Breakout

Hello, Reader.
Although “International Federation of Robotics” may sound like the name of the newest Marvel Studios action film, it is actually a nonprofit organization that monitors worldwide robotic trends.
That’s not as dramatic as superheroes. But the IFR is still pretty cool, if only for one simple reason…
Its latest data shows the robotics trend is up.
According to a new report by the IFR, more than 4 million industrial robots now populate the world. And as robotics enters a new AI-accelerated era of growth, the IFR says that number will top more than 6 million within the next three years.
Since the launch of ChatGPT, AI has been the catalyst for one of the fastest technological shifts in human history.
That is why, about two years ago, I teamed up with my fellow InvestorPlace Senior Analysts– Louis Navellier and Luke Lango – to launch a special research project we call AI Revolution Portfolio.
The idea was simple: Identify the small group of AI stocks with the potential to 5X, even 10X your money over the next several years.
After digging through dozens of candidates, we locked in on a high-conviction portfolio – companies with the tech, the teams, and the timing to lead the AI boom.
That group of stocks became the foundation of AI Revolution Portfolio.
We’ve released several new “baskets” of AI stocks since we started, including the AI Appliers Portfolio back in December.
But over the past six months alone, the entire landscape has changed… again… launching us into the AI robotics boom
But robotics isn’t just another chapter in the AI story…
This is a whole new phase, where AI steps off the screen and starts reshaping the physical world.
So, we went back to work… and created the Day Zero Portfolio, focused entirely on the companies leading this next wave.
This “Day Zero” moment – when AI rears its head in the offline world – is your first, best chance to get positioned before Physical AI goes fully mainstream. Already, automation is transforming companies like Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Deere & Co. (DE), and others.
Our Day Zero Portfolio includes seven new AI recommendations set to capitalize on the growing world of robotics and Physical AI. These are a carefully selected group of companies that give you targeted exposure to the next wave of AI exponential progress.
Some are leaders in robotics and automation… some are building the platforms other machines run on… and some are under-the-radar plays most investors have never even heard of.
These are real companies with real revenue and a direct role in what’s coming next.
And that is what makes this Day Zero moment so powerful.
Now, this new portfolio launches tomorrow. (You’ll get an email letting you know exactly when to tune in… so watch your inbox.)
But today, I’d like to share my perspective on Physical AI – and what we as investors should expect going forward.
Simply hit the play button below to watch now.
