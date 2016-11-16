Buy Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) for 185% Upside

With investors currently having their tails between their legs, rather than their heads in the clouds, optical device, cloud communications play and recent Initial Public Offer Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA ) looks poised to enjoy better days ahead.

For IPO’s and in particular, those IPO’s with growth stories that have investors wishfully dreaming of owning the next Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL); market reality checks can be punishing.

That has been the case for shares of Acacia.

Following a sizzling late-summer run in ACIA stock price which saw shares up nearly 250% from Acacia’s secondary market May low; shares have retreated from an all-time-high of $128.73 to near $74.50 and shed more than 50% at the recent low of $61.80 on Nov. 4.

Behind the bearish investor about-face, a couple issues stand out. First and after a bit of modest profit-taking in September, Acacia announced an unwelcome 4.5-million-share secondary priced at $100.

Maybe a larger issue with ACIA’s follow-on deal is that, of the money being raised, 73% was being distributed to “certain existing shareholders” and only 27% was directed towards the funding company growth.

Pressure on ACIA shares was, as might be imagined, helped along by Acacia’s lock-up period ending on Nov. 9 — and when potentially, shares can be dumped onto the market by existing stockholders.

Lastly, after blowing out Street views in its inaugural earnings report, it’s likely some of Acacia’s weakness was the result of pre-earnings jitters and whether Acacia could trump forecasts with a similarly strong, sophomore result.

The good news is that ACIA stock has largely gotten through all three events. While the secondary was damning to existing shareholders, today’s near-30% discount shows that has more than been priced in.

Secondly, the end to the lock-up period has maybe stymied ACIA stock modestly, but the fact shares have failed to move lower is, in our estimation, a constructive sign of underlying support from other investors.

Also, Acacia shareholders should be breathing easier following another earnings and sales beat amidst triple-digit revenue growth.

Next Page