3 Naked Puts to Make $1,000 Off Q1 Earnings

Bulls can find lot of opportunities to earn some solid returns without taking on all the risk with going long on a given stock. Utilizing naked puts, you can make money that’s called a “premium,” a payment you receive by selling a contract to buy a stock at a later date.

Naked puts are contracts, called “options.” They allow you to sell the right but not the obligation to another investor to sell (or put) a given stock to you, at a given price, on or before a certain day. The price is known as the “strike price,” and the date is known the “expiration date.”

If you sell a put contract for an execution below the current stock price, then when expiration rolls around, what if that stock is not below that price? You get to hold onto the money you were paid for selling that options contract.

Naked puts carry risk. Should the stock ends up below the strike price, you will be either be required to buy that stock or to buy back the put, so you will need to have enough cash on hand to handle that worst-case scenario.

Here’s how you can earn $1,000 on each of these naked put options.

